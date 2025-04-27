Siddaramaiah’s Words on the Recent Terror Attack Are Insensitive, Irresponsible, and Reek of Peak Insecurity

It is deeply unfortunate that at a time when the nation stands united in grief and resolve against the cowardly terror attack in Pahalgam, Siddaramaiah has chosen to make statements that are insensitive, irresponsible, and reek of political insecurity.

First and foremost, serious questions arise: Why does the Karnataka state government, under Siddaramaiah’s leadership, have no information about the presence of Pakistani nationals? What were they waiting for — a terror attack to happen — to acknowledge the presence of such dangerous elements from a rogue neighbouring nation? Crucial intelligence on foreign nationals cannot be gathered after tragedy strikes; it demands proactive governance.

Moreover, calling a terror attack merely a lapse of security is not the language that a responsible people’s representative, especially a Chief Minister, should be using. This not only belittles the magnitude of the incident but also undermines the sacrifices made by our security forces.

Adding to the insensitivity, Siddaramaiah has reignited the pain of Pulwama by equating the supreme sacrifice of our Faujis with administrative lapses. Pulwama was not just a terror attack; it was a moment where our brave soldiers laid down their lives for Bharat. To casually term both incidents as mere intelligence failures insults their memory and wounds the sentiments of a grieving nation.

It is evident that these statements are an attempt to divert attention from the root cause: the jihadi mindset flourishing among radicalised youth, a direct result of the Congress party’s decades-old politics of appeasement and divide-and-rule. From the horrors of Partition till today, this mindset has only brought pain and division to Bharat.

While the Congress now seeks to claim a share of public sympathy, it must be noted that the Central Government had already made comprehensive arrangements to send the victims of the Pahalgam attack home with dignity and care. Congress’s opportunistic commentary reflects political desperation, not concern for victims.

Further, despite the shock of the attack, faith in Bharat’s security apparatus remains unshaken. Speak to tourist agents across Kashmir and Karnataka, and you will find that while some tourists have cancelled out of understandable fear, a large number continue to travel, placing their trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurance and in our Faujis, who work day and night to secure our homeland.

Siddaramaiah must also answer for a pressing reality: while Pakistan is undeniably responsible for infiltrating terrorists, who is to blame for the terror activities over the past two decades that originated from homegrown sleeper cells, many of which were traced to Karnataka and its capital Bengaluru? The Congress’s soft approach towards radicalisation has weakened Bharat’s internal security and empowered anti-national forces.

Prime Minister Modi has reassured the nation in clear and unequivocal terms, saying: “India’s spirit will never be broken by terrorism. Terrorism will not go unpunished. Every effort will be made to ensure that justice is done. The entire nation is firm in this resolve.”

This decisive leadership terrifies the Congress — particularly with Bihar and the rest of Bharat poised to strengthen PM Modi’s hands against anti-Bharat forces. It is fear of being politically isolated that has pushed Siddaramaiah into making such reckless statements.

At a time when the nation speaks with one voice against terror, Siddaramaiah stands isolated, questioning our anger, undermining our pain, and downplaying the gravity of our national loss. Whether Bharat responds with war or other means is a matter for the national leadership to decide, but one thing is clear: Bharat will no longer take such attacks lying down.

Finally, spreading misinformation about the absence of security forces without verification or irresponsibly labelling a terror incident as an intelligence failure is not just careless — it is an attempt to demoralise the people of Karnataka and Bharat.

Such conduct deserves the strongest condemnation from every Indian who carries Bharat in their veins.