Sidelining of Raje: Is BJP dancing to Congress’ tune in Rajasthan?



Jaipur: BJP’s politics in Rajasthan seems to be becoming more like a cobweb as things are getting entangled in different nets. The more the high command tries to clean these cobwebs, the more they are getting entangled. This seems to be clear after the release of the first list of BJP candidates on 41 seats where the party has sidelined the followers of former chief minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia camp.

Leaders like Rajpal Singh Shekhawat, former minister in Raje’s government, has not been given the ticket. So have Anita Singh from Bharatpur and Narpat Singh Rajvi (former CM Bhairon Singh Shekhawat’s son-in-law) been denied the tickets.

Eventually, massive protests are seen on streets against the ticket distribution.

Anita Singh has announced to contest as independent, one Rohitashva Sharma from Raje camp has joined another party. One Vikas Chaudhary of Raje camp from Kishangarh, who was hoping to get ticket, has also been denied ticket and he too is searching for options.

Eventually, the top leaders in Delhi are brainstorming on names’ of remaining candidates by calling back-to-back meetings.

Sources said that the idea is to prevent such protests after the names of remaining candidates are out.

Meanwhile, there are silent whispers that Raje and her followers are being sidelined.

Surprisingly, at the same time, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has been mentioning Vasundhara Raje in his address again and again.

Are the two incidents being related; with Raje being sidelined and Gehlot bringing her reference again and again forcing BJP to ‘push’ aside Raje?

This is the question being exchanged in political corridors.

Leaders from Vasundhara Raje camp opined that Gehlot laid a trap and BJP now seems to be playing into Congress’ hands.

“Vasundhara has given a major defeat to Gehlot two times. Now Gehlot knows that this competitor is strong and can ruin his dreams so he doesn’t want the same competitor and is slowly, trying to remove this competitor strategically by bringing her in his discussions as he knows that the more his competitor is dragged into controversies, the more he will benefit, said political expert Tribhuvan.

In fact, he has been successful in this initiative to some extent. Questions are being raised on Raje ever since he spoke that Raje helped him in saving his government, added Tribhuvan.

It won’t be wrong to say that big BJP leaders have fallen in a trap laid by Gehlot, the political expert said.

It needs to be mentioned here that two days back, Gehlot again took a dig at the BJP with a show of support to rival Vasundhara Raje Scindia, telling the media that she should not be victimised by her party for refusing to bring down his government at a vulnerable moment. Gehlot had expressed his gratitude to Raje earlier as well on this issue, bringing a caustic comment from the younger leader.

Asked about the alleged sidelining of Raje in the BJP, Gehlot told reporters that it was an internal matter of the BP and he would not like to comment on it.

“But I would like to state that she should not be punished because of me… This would be an injustice to her,” he said, implying that the BJP’s former chief minister is above her party’s tactics to dislodge opposition governments.

In May this year, Gehlot claimed that Raje and two other BJP leaders had helped save his government during the revolt by Sachin Pilot and his loyalists in 2020.

Raje reverted back saying that the veteran leader’s remark was “not a sign of goodwill but malice”.

“Ashok Gehlot has never got a majority since 2003. That’s why he considers me his biggest enemy and a thorn in his path. That’s why there is no goodwill for me in his praise, there is only malice,” Raje said.

Last month, a cropped photo of the two leaders seated together was widely circulated online, reviving their partymen’s allegation that they were going soft on each other. Raje’s office finally released the complete photo.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders said that the party is clearly worried about the threat that Vasundhara Raje poses and is evident from CM Gehlot’s comments on her ‘alleged’ support during attempts to topple his government.

Further, C Voter/ETG Times Now surveys have given BJP an edge but have also shown Raje as the most prominent and relevant leader from the BJP. BJP’s victory by this measure seems synonymous with Raje’s activity in the poll-bound state, said a worker from Raje camp on anonymity.

“Also, Raje is the No. 1 choice among women in Rajasthan and women-centric schemes launched by her during her tenure as the Chief Minister including Bhamashah, Bhamashah Swastha Bima, Mahila Thane, Women helpline, Nirbhaya Helpline, Shubh Shakti and 50 per cent reservation for women in Panchayati Raj provided them with an equal opportunity. With women voters accounting for half the state, her role in a BJP win becomes even more critical. The recent meetings of the top brass of BJP in Rajasthan and in Delhi saw Raje play an active role which is clearly beginning to worry the Congress and they are looking at every possible manner to discredit her or ensure the BJP brings in new leaders into the state,” said a party worker.

Meanwhile, Narayan Pacheria, heading election management committee in Rajasthan said, “We are proud of Vasundhara who has always taken the flag of the party ahead. She brought wonderful schemes but it’s shame that Gehlot changed them.”

When asked why Gehlot praises Raje, he said, ’Party doesn’t consider Gehlot’s referent of Raje as serious. This is politics. Even Mr Modi has referred Gehlot as his friend many times.”

“Raje is one among our senior leaders and she has given so much to our party,” he added.