Significant Breakthrough in Mangaluru: CCB Arrests Fugitive After 12 Years

Mangaluru: In a notable development, the City Crime Branch (CCB) police have successfully apprehended Abdul Hameed, a 50-year-old resident of Kadaba, who has been evading law enforcement for the past 12 years.

Hameed is linked to multiple theft cases, including incidents reported at the Mangaluru East police station in 1999 and the Mangaluru North police station in 2012.

Hameed initially faced charges for the theft of a car door in 1999, followed by another theft case in 2012. After his first arrest, he was granted bail; however, he failed to appear for subsequent court proceedings, leading to his status as a fugitive for over a decade. The CCB’s successful operation to apprehend him was the result of meticulous intelligence gathering and careful surveillance.

The operation was led by CCB Unit Assistant Commissioner of Police, Manoj Kumar Naik, in collaboration with Police Inspector Rafeeq K M and Police Sub-Inspector Narendra. Their diligent efforts and coordination reflect the unit’s steadfast commitment to upholding justice in the community. Following his arrest, Abdul Hameed has been transferred to the Mangaluru East police station for further legal proceedings.

In response to the successful apprehension, the Commissioner of Police, Shri Anupam Agrawal, IPS, commended the CCB for their relentless pursuit of justice, underscoring the significance of their work in ensuring public safety. The arrest of Hameed not only brings closure to his evasion of justice but also reinforces the CCB’s dedication to combating crime in the region.



