Sister Mary Joan Makes Perpetual Profession at Adoration Monastery

Mangaluru: The Perpetual Profession of Sister Mary Joan of Jesus took place at the Adoration Monastery, Poor Clares, in a solemn Eucharistic celebration presided over by Very Rev. Fr. Maxim Noronha, Vicar General of the Mangalore Diocese. The 11:00 a.m. Mass was concelebrated by several Capuchin fathers, including the Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions..

Rev. Fr. Rocky D’Cunha, Superior of St. Anne’s Friary, welcomed the gathering and read out the papal blessing imparted by His Holiness Pope Francis. Rev. Fr. Jude Thaddeus, Religious Assistant for the Poor Clares in India and Bangladesh, was also present.

Sister Mary Joan’s relatives and a few religious sisters attended the program. In his homily, the celebrant emphasized the importance of spending 24 hours before the Blessed Sacrament on special religious occasions and thanked the sisters of Adoration Monastery for their prayerful support in the Diocese of Mangalore.

The event was live-streamed by Divine World TV, and photography was handled by Mr. Stany D’Cunha.