Six Gurugram players win medals in Malaysia Karate Championship

Gurugram: The National Karate Federation felicitated six players from Sai Karate Academy of Gurugram who won medals at the International Karate Competition held at Stadium Titivangsa Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The players from the academy won a total of 06 medals including 01 gold, 01 silver and 04 bronze medals, brining laurels to Gurugram.

On this occasion, national federation President Hansi Bharat Sharma said, “play your game with consistency and hard work and set big goals.”

“Children have started paying more attention to making their future in sports. Due to this awareness, today our country is registering victory in every competition”, he added.

“Around 2,500 players from 20 countries participated in this competition held from 29 November to 1 December 2024. In which 6 players from Gurugram of Haryana participated and won 1 Gold, 1 Silver and 4 Brown medals,” Coach of Sai Karate Academy, Sunil Saini said.

For the successful program, Sports Karate Association General Secretary India Technical Director Shihan Sunil Saini said that all the players impressed everyone with their excellent performance and brought glory to Gurugram.

General Secretary Saini assured that the team will bring glory to Gurugram with better performance in future as well. Apart from this, preparations have started for the championship to be held in England recently, he said.

Despite tough competition, Indian athletes demonstrated extraordinary skill and determination. Young talents Aditya Dahiya and Kavya Bhardwaj won bronze medals in the sub-junior category Kumut event, while experienced athlete Geeta Godara won a silver medal in the veteran category Kata event and a bronze medal in the veteran category Kumut event.

Shalu Hari won gold in the veteran category Kata, and Rinki Goyal won a bronze medal in the veteran category Kata.

“Ansha Godara is a very good player in the team. We hope that next time she will represent our India and will do very well and in a great way,” he added.

This outstanding achievement reflects the growing strength of Indian Karate and highlights the dedication of these talented athletes,” Saini asserted.