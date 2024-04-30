Six killed after truck overturns on car in Bihar’s Bhagalpur



Patna: Six persons were killed and three others critically injured after a dumper (HIWA) laden with stone chips overturned and fell on a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) in Amapur village Bihar’s Bhagalpur district.

The incident occurred on Monday at around 11.30 p.m. and the victims remained trapped under the HIWA for over an hour.

A team of Ghogha police outpost reached the spot and initiated the rescue operation.

“Six persons, including two children, died on the spot. The impact of the accident was such that the SUV was completely mangled,” a police official said.

“We have used an earthmover machine (JCB) to remove the debris and rescue the injured. They were admitted to Bhagalpur Medical College and Hospital. The bodies were also recovered and sent for post-mortem,” he said.

The victims were on the way to attend a wedding ceremony in Khidmatpur village from Haveli Kharagpur block in Munger district. When they reached Amapur village, the driver of a speeding HIWA lost control over the vehicle and hit the SUV coming from the opposite direction.

The HIWA belongs to a private construction company and was coming from the Kahalgaon side.

Kailash Das, one of the survivors said: “We were trapped under the debris for over an hour and were unable to breathe properly. Then I became unconscious. When I regained consciousness, I found myself in the hospital.”