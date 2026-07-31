Six killed as four-storey building collapses in Maha’s Bhiwandi; rescue operation underway

Bhiwandi: A four-storey building collapsed in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra’s Thane district, leaving six people dead, according to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Authorities fear that several others may still be trapped under the debris, and rescue operations are continuing at the site.

The building had started tilting late on the night of July 30 and collapsed on Thursday night. After noticing the danger, several labourers working there evacuated the premises. Repair work was reportedly underway in the building at the time, which is believed to have reduced the number of people inside when the collapse occurred.

During the rescue operation, NDRF personnel recovered two bodies from the debris. The team also rescued a woman alive from the rubble and immediately shifted her to a nearby hospital for treatment. Her condition is reported to be stable.

Deepak Kumar Yadav, a survivor of the incident, told IANS, “Repair work was being carried out on the pillars of a nearby building. After dinner, we went to sleep when we suddenly heard a loud sound of the collapsing building. When we rushed out, there was chaos everywhere. I jumped from the first floor to save my life.”

Neha Singh, a local resident searching for her husband after the collapse, said, “He had gone downstairs saying he needed to check something. The building collapsed barely 10 minutes after he went down. The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. Some work was going on there. I was not feeling well, which is why I had stayed upstairs. My husband, Ranjeet Singh, has been missing since the collapse. His phone is ringing, but he is not answering.”

Another survivor, Sangeeta Prajapati, said, “I was standing in the parking area when I heard the sound of the building cracking. I tried to run, but the structure collapsed while I was fleeing. I sustained injuries in the incident.”

Abhay Kumar Yadav recounted, “We were in our room after dinner when we heard a loud noise. We immediately tried to run outside, but there was no clear exit route, so I jumped from the first floor. I suffered a leg fracture. Later, some local residents brought a ladder, and others were able to climb down safely. There were around 25 to 30 people inside the building at the time. The building has nearly 45 rooms.”

According to the administration, at least three to four labourers are still feared trapped under the debris. Rescue operations are progressing slowly due to the large volume of rubble.

After receiving information about the incident, teams from the NDRF and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rushed to the spot. Debris removal operations, assisted by JCB machines and other heavy equipment, continued throughout the night. Officials said darkness and the massive debris have hampered rescue efforts, but teams remain engaged in the operation.