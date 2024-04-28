Six killed, ten injured in truck-bus collision in UP’s Unnao



Unnao (UP): Six persons were killed and ten others injured when a speeding truck collided head-on with a bus in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district on Sunday.

All the injured have been sent to the district hospital for treatment and the bodies sent for a post-mortem examination.

According to information, the bus was going from Unnao to Safipur. The collision was so strong that the truck turned into a mangled heap of metal.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the accident and has expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased. He has instructed the officials to immediately reach the spot, speed up the relief work, and also ensure proper treatment of the injured.