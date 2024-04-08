Six Myanmar nationals among 16 held with Indian & Myanmarese currencies



Aizawl: A total of 16 people, including six from Myanmar, were apprehended in Mizoram, an official said on Sunday, adding a huge amount of Indian and Myanmarese currencies were recovered from them.

An Assam Rifles official said that acting on an input, the troopers intercepted five vehicles at Zawngling in Siaha district on Saturday night.

Sixteen people were found to be travelling in those vehicles.

During a search, Assam Rifles personnel recovered Myanmarese Kyat 7,74,74,500 in cash (equivalent to Rs 30,68,044), and Indian currencies counted to Rs 1,01,015.

The apprehended individuals and the seized currencies were handed over to Tuipang police station in Siaha district for further legal action.

Police have been questioning the arrested individuals to know the intent behind carrying Indian and Myanmarese currencies.