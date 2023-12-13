Six police teams set up to probe attempts to derail trains in UP district



Bulandshahr: Six police teams have been formed to probe incidents of two attempts to derail two trains near Sikanderpur railway station in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district in the past one week.

No loss of life was reported in the incidents that occurred on December 6 and 9.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Bulandshahr, Shlok Kumar said: “The teams will investigate the matter and initiate action against those involved.”

The attempt caused damage to Swarn Jayanti and Shivganga Express. Later, iron pieces and other material dumped by the side of the tracks were removed.

A three-metre-long piece of girder was placed on the railway track at a distance of 200 metres from Sikandarpur railway station. This piece collided with the Jharkhand Swarn Jayanti Express passing through here on December 9.

The passengers were frightened by the shock and the loud noise. Around five sleepers were damaged and the pendrol clip was also broken.

After hitting the piece of girder, the loco pilot slowed down the speed of the train and informed the station superintendent who reached the spot along with GRP and RPF officials.

The pieces of girder lying along the railway line were removed from the tracks and sealed and the train was dispatched.

The Vaishali Express was coming behind Swarna Jayanti Express. It was also stopped for half an hour.

Railway officials said that the Spring Setting Device (SSD) used to change the track was found broken.

Also, four to five sleepers were damaged. The pendrol clip that held the railway line together was also broken.

Railway workers remained busy repairing the tracks throughout the day on Sunday.