Sixth day of Devotion preceding Annual Feast of St Anthony held at Dornahalli Mysore





Mysore: The sixth day of Novena devotion preceding the annual feast of St Anthony of Padua was held on June 09, 2024, at St Anthony’s Basilica Dornahalli Mysore

Rev Fr Sebastian Alexander, Financial Administrator, Diocese of Mysore, celebrated the Eucharistic and prayed for the intentions of the devotees with Rev. Fr N.T Joseph, Rector, St Anthony’s Basilica Dornahalli, and Rev. Fr Praveen Pedru, Administrator, St Anthony’s Basilica Dornahalli Mysore.

At the end of the mass, a novena was held in honour of St Anthony, during which the special intercession of the session was sought for the various needs and prayer intentions of the devotees. Procession of the holy statue of St Anthony and benediction of the Holy Eucharist was organised after the mass. At the end of the mass, a novena was held in honour of St Anthony, during which the special intercession of the session was sought for the various needs and prayer intentions of the devotees. Procession of the holy statue of St Anthony and benediction of the Holy Eucharist was organised after the mass.



