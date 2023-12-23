SJKC Celebrates Christmas – 2023

UAE: St. Joseph’s Konkani Community (SJKC) celebrated Christmas celebration in a very grand and memorable way on 16th December 2023 in Bishop Paul Hinder Memorial Hall in St. Joseph’s Cathedral Abu Dhabi. The celebrations commenced with the holy mass celebrated by the Spiritual Director of SJKC Fr Marian Miranda OFM Cap. After the mass, the program was compered by Mr Deral Menezes in a beautiful manner engaging the entire crowd with numerous games.

SJKC Coordinator Mr Conrad D’Souza welcomed the gathering and the celebrations began with a prayer song and Dance performed by Nishel Lobo, Shanal Lobo, Reyona Fernandes and Reyora Fernandes.

The Christmas Tree lighting was done by the Parish Priest Fr Chito Bartolo OFM Cap., in the presence of Fr Marian Miranda OFM Cap., and the Parish Council Vice President Mr Roydon D’Mello. The parish priest Fr Chito Bartolo OFM Cap in his message thanked the SJKC’s role in the parish expressing his gratitude and wished everyone a Happy Christmas to come. Fr Marian Miranda OFM Cap too gave a message for the community inviting the leaders to be a sign and witness to our community while rendering our service.

Konkani Prayer Group representatives Darel Menezes & Flavia; Mangalorean and Goan Konkani choir representatives Maxim and Janice; Goencho Konso representatives, Austin Menezes and Shirwina Sequeira and the ‘I’ phone 15 stall members Lancy D’Souza, Priya Dias and Laveena Lobo were felicitated at the program for their wonderful service at the stalls on the occasion of Christmas Bazaar.

This was followed by carol singing by the choir and the much-awaited entry of Santa to the delight of children who gave gifts to all of them.

Vote of Thanks was rendered by the SJKC Secretary Mrs Chrysil D’Mello. The celebration concluded with a joyful note with the distribution of traditional kuswar to all the community members.