Small fire at Delhi BJP office, no damage

New Delhi: A small fire broke out at the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Delhi unit office on Thursday evening but there was no damage, the party said.

“There was a minor short circuit in the electricity meter box at the Delhi BJP office around 4.15 p.m. which caused a very small fire,” the BJP said in a statement.

It further said that the NDMC electric staff and fire tenders came in less than 15 minutes.

“The fire was controlled by 4.30 pm. Only electricity of the office complex has gone and may take a few hours to restore,” it said.

“There is zero damage to property and no one was hurt in the incident,” it added.