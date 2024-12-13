SMAT: Rahane’s stellar 98 leads Mumbai to final

Bengaluru: Ajinkya Rahane delivered a near-perfect performance with a brilliant 98 off 56 balls and helped Mumbai beat Baroda by six-wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) semifinal to reach the final for the second time.

Batting first, Baroda set the target of 159 runs with the help of Krunal Padnya’s 30 off 24 and Shivalik Sharma’s unbeaten 36. In response, Mumbai chased down the target in 17.2 overs, courtesy of Rahane’s 98, laced with five sixes and 11 boundaries, and Shreyas Iyer’s 46.

Put into bat under overcast conditions, Baroda began positively, with Krunal and Shashwat Rawat (33) adding 73 runs in the first nine overs after Abhimanyusingh Rajput fell early on 9. However, Suryansh Shedge’s dismissal of Pandya triggered a dramatic collapse, as Baroda slumped from 73/1 to 103/6.

Late cameos from Atit Sheth (22) and Shivalik Sharma (36 not out) helped Baroda post a competitive total of 158/7. Shedge (2-11) was the pick of the bowlers for Mumbai. Five other bowlers from the team took one wicket apiece.

Chasing 159, Mumbai maintained control throughout their innings. Rahane and Iyer ensured there was little room for a Baroda comeback. The duo shared an 88-run second-wicket partnership before Atit Sheth removed Iyer for 46. However, with just one run needed to seal the game, Rahane attempted to finish in style, only to sky the ball into the hands of the wicketkeeper. With ample balls and wickets in hand, Mumbai comfortably crossed the line with 16 balls to spare.

Mumbai now head into the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final with momentum on their side and will face the winner of the second semifinal between Delhi and Madhya Pradesh.

Brief scores: Baroda 158/7 in 20 overs (Shivalik Sharma 36, Shashwat Rawat 33; Suryansh Shedge 2-11, Atharva Ankolekar 1-25) lose to Mumbai 164/4 in 17.2 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 98; Shreyas Iyer 46; Hardik Pandya 1-29, Atit Sheth 1-39) by six wickets.