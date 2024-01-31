Smuggled in from Myanmar, drugs worth Rs 30 cr seized in Mizoram; 2 held



Aizawl: The Assam Rifles along with other law enforcing agencies in separate raids have recovered drugs worth over Rs 30.17 crore in Mizoram and apprehended two drug peddlers, officials said on Wednesday.

The Assam Rifles along with the officials of Special Narcotics Police Station, CID (Crime), recovered 34.99 gm heroin valued at Rs 17.49 lakh from the Zemabawk area in Aizawl and apprehended one person on Tuesday night.

In another operation, the para-military personnel accompanied by other officials recovered over one lakh highly-addictive methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 30 crore from the Zokhawthar bordering Champhai district on Tuesday night and arrested one drug trafficker.

The recovered drugs and the accused persons have been handed over to the police for necessary legal proceedings under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985.

An Assam Rifles statement said that the ongoing smuggling of illegal drugs is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram and India.

Officials said that the methamphetamine tablets smuggled in from Myanmar have been one of the most trafficked drugs in recent years, which have huge demand in northeastern states, and other parts of India and neighbouring Bangladesh.