Snake Bites Man in Kuppepadavu
Mangaluru: A shocking incident occurred in Kuppepadavu on Friday night when a snake bit Imtiyaz, a resident, while he was sitting on his two-wheeler.
According to reports, Imtiyaz was preparing to leave for prayers at the mosque when he opened the seat of his electric two-wheeler to retrieve some documents. Suddenly, a snake hiding under the seat bit his finger.
Imtiyaz is currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.
The incident occurred on Saturday morning, and authorities are investigating the matter.
