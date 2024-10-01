Snake Bites Man in Kuppepadavu

Mangaluru: A shocking incident occurred in Kuppepadavu on Friday night when a snake bit Imtiyaz, a resident, while he was sitting on his two-wheeler.

According to reports, Imtiyaz was preparing to leave for prayers at the mosque when he opened the seat of his electric two-wheeler to retrieve some documents. Suddenly, a snake hiding under the seat bit his finger.

Imtiyaz is currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

The incident occurred on Saturday morning, and authorities are investigating the matter.