Snow turns Uttarakhand valleys into winter wonderland; disrupts travel

Dehradun: A severe cold wave has swept through Uttarakhand’s high Himalayan regions, transforming the state into a winter wonderland this December.

With the average minimum temperature dipping to around 3.5 degrees Celsius, the cold snap has brought thick snow to the majestic Himalayan peaks and left several villages buried under a frosty blanket.

Snow-covered roads have made travel treacherous, leading to accidents and injuries for two-wheeler riders. Authorities have urged travellers to exercise caution while navigating these hazardous conditions.

Efforts are underway to restore traffic on the Dharanadhar-Koti Kanasar road. National Highway officials have deployed JCB machines and snow cutters, but slippage issues have hindered snow removal progress.

In Joshimath’s renowned skiing destination, Auli, heavy frost on the motor road has caused significant traffic jams. Police personnel have been stationed to manage the situation, but vehicles continue to struggle on the icy roads.

Concerns have been raised as Auli is set to host the National Skiing Competition in January, and the current road conditions could pose challenges for participants travelling from various states.

Additionally, tourists who had come to the hill station to celebrate Christmas have also been facing significant problems with hours of traffic jams and vehicles slipping due to snow.

In Dehradun district, intense snowfall has halted traffic along a 30-kilometer stretch of the Tyuni-Chakrata-Mussoorie National Highway.

The Dharanadhar-Koti Kanasar road remains heavily snow-covered, leaving two tourists from Delhi stranded. Authorities continue to work on restoring connectivity, but the icy conditions present significant challenges.

Disaster management officials confirmed that the snowfall has also blanketed higher peaks in Pithoragarh district, including Munsiyari, Byas Valley, Johar Valley, and Darma Valley.

The severe weather has turned Uttarakhand’s landscape into a picturesque scene but has also disrupted daily life, stressing the need for caution and preparedness during this intense winter spell.