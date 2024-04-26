Soldier dead, nine injured in accident in Sri Lanka



Colombo: One soldier died and nine others were injured when a lorry truck collided with an army cab in the area called Mankulam in northern Sri Lanka on Friday, police said.

The police said the injured soldiers were rushed to a local hospital, Xinhua news agency reported.

The deceased is a 39-year-old sergeant of the Sri Lanka Army attached to the Murukkandi Army Camp in the north.

Accidents involving motor vehicles are common in Sri Lanka. There were 2,557 deaths resulting from 2,200 fatal traffic accidents in Sri Lanka in 2023.