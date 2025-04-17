Solemn Mass of the Lord’s Supper Observed at Our Lady of Miracles Church, Mangalore

Mangalore: Our Lady of Miracles Church in Milagres, Mangalore, solemnly observed the Mass of the Lord’s Supper on April 17. The service was officiated by Parish Priest Fr. Bonaventure Nazareth and saw the participation of approximately two thousand faithful members of the community.

V. Rev. Fr. Victor George D’Souza, Chancellor of the Diocese of Mangalore, delivered a homily that resonated deeply with the congregation. He emphasized the profound significance of the Eucharist as a cornerstone of the Church and underscored its practical implications for daily life, highlighting how the Eucharist nourishes the Church and strengthens commitment.

Following the homily, Fr. Bonaventure Nazareth enacted the traditional washing of the feet. In a gesture symbolizing humility and service, he washed the feet of twelve individuals selected from various demographics within the parish. Notably, Fr. Nazareth also extended this act of service to several sick members present in the gathering, further emphasizing the inclusive and compassionate nature of the ritual.

The service also included a period of Eucharistic adoration led by Fr. Uday Fernandez. The adoration served as a time for reflection, encouraging attendees to contemplate their relationship with the Eucharist and its central role in their faith.

The celebration was further enhanced by the presence of other priests from Milagres Church, contributing to the solemnity of the occasion. The melodious singing throughout the Mass served to deepen the contemplative atmosphere, inspiring attendees to reflect upon the boundless love of Jesus Christ manifested on this significant holy day.



