Sound for ‘Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama’ was created in India, says director

Mumbai: Koichi Sasaki from Japan, who co-directed ‘Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama’ with Indian animation legend Ram Mohan, recalled the creativity and effort that went into the production of the film.

“We are proud of the high level of animation that was achieved, including movement, timing, and character expressions… A film is not only about the visuals. It’s only with sound and lively dialogue that a film shines.” Sasaki said:

“The sound for this film was created 100% in India. I feel it’s a wonderful sound of the best of India. I cannot help but respect the many musicians and actors in India”.

He went on to add, “I would be more than happy if many people in India think, ‘This is my favorite Ramayana !’

The film also holds a significant place in the filmography of Ram Mohan. His son Kartik Mohan called the film “an epic undertaking”, whose theatrical release in India is going to be “a landmark achievement in the cinematic histories of both India and Japan.”

He also added, “As Shri Ram Mohan’s son, I can only say that I wish my father had lived to see this moment—in a long and illustrious career, it would have been one of his proudest.”

The film was conceived by the late Japanese filmmaker Yugo Sako, who was drawn to this epic during one of his visits to India.

Legendary composer Vanraj Bhatia was behind the iconic music of this anime film. ‘Ramayana : The Legend of Prince Rama’ will be distributed theatrically in India by Geek Pictures India along with AA Films and Excel Entertainment. The film is set for a 4K release in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on January 24, 2025.

The trailer of the film was unveiled on Friday and the retelling of the epic story is a visual masterpiece as it is filled with breathtaking visuals, epic battles.

The film is a rare Indo-Japanese collaboration that involved over 450 artists using nearly 100,000 hand-drawn cells. It blends Japanese artistic finesse with India’s tradition of storytelling.

The trailer “Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama”, based on Valmiki’s Ramayana,showcases breathtaking visuals and epic battle sequences, transporting viewers to Ayodhya, the birthplace of Prince Rama; Mithila, where he weds Sita.

The forest of Panchavati, where Prince Rama spent his exile with Sita and Lakshman and Lanka, the battleground of the legendary clash between Lord Rama and King Ravana, all brought to life in beautifully rendered Japanese anime style.