Sound Healing Workshop for Madikeri Inmates by Dr. Sham Rock Foundation

Bengaluru: In an initiative to promote well-being and inner peace, Dr Sham Rock Foundation, held a sound healing workshop for inmates at the Madikeri District Jail in Karnataka, under the theme Sonic Solace 5.0.

The workshop, titled “Find Harmony Within: Sound Healing to Empower, Nurture, Heal the Mind, Body & Soul,” was led by Dr Sham Rock, founder and managing trustee of the foundation, and Ms Shilpi Das, founder of Charista Foundation. Both are renowned sound healers and inspirational figures.

The event was inaugurated by A.S. Ponnanna MLA, Virajpet ( Kodagu) along with Shri. Pramod Ganapathi, Panchayat President of Gonikoppal, Madikeri, and presided over by Shri. Sanjay Jatti, Assistant Superintendent of Prison. Over 160 inmates participated in the session, experiencing the benefits of sound healing which included detoxification, stress reduction, and emotional regulation.

Mr Sanjay Jatti commended the foundation’s efforts, highlighting the positive impact the workshop had on the inmates. Dr Sham Rock said that criminal behaviour is often rooted in circumstance, not inherent traits. This session aims to equip participants with tools to manage their emotions and avoid making impulsive choices. Dr Sham also expressed his intention to reach out to the Karnataka Home Minister to conduct similar programs at Parappana Agrahara Jail in Bengaluru.

Dr Sham Rock Foundation’s mission extends beyond this workshop. They aim to empower aspiring artists from rural areas by providing training and opportunities to pursue music as a profession. They also conduct sound healing sessions and interactive drumming circles for various groups, including cancer patients, government schools, and senior citizen homes, believing in the power of music to promote healing, creativity, peace and a sense of community, music and sound healing also helps patients with Parkinson disease, dyslexia and other issues.