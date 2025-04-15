South Korea says ‘actively’ in talks with US over ‘sensitive country’ issue after list apparently takes effect

Washington: South Korea is continuing to “actively” engage in negotiations with the United States to resolve the issue of its placement on the US Department of Energy (DOE)’s Sensitive and Other Designated Countries List (SCL), the foreign ministry said Tuesday.

The ministry issued the statement as the SCL appears to have come into force Tuesday. The DOE’s inclusion of South Korea in the list’s lowest category has emerged as a hot button issue in bilateral relations, Yonhap news agency reported.

“We have been actively engaging in negotiations, including working-level consultations at the director-general levels with the US Department of Energy, together with relevant ministries,” the ministry said, recalling that the two sides have agreed to work out the issue “promptly through due procedures.”

“However, as this matter is proceeding in accordance with the US internal procedures, we expect that more time will be needed,” it said.

The DOE confirmed last month that the preceding Biden administration added South Korea to the SCL in early January — a list that includes North Korea, China and Russia.

The designation has stoked concern it could affect science and technology cooperation between the allies. The listed countries are subject to stricter scrutiny when access is requested to DOE research institutions or other facilities for technology cooperation or other purposes.

The ministry cited the DOE reaffirming that the designation “will not affect bilateral cooperation in ongoing or future research and development.”

Multiple sources in Washington said Seoul has not been informed of any DOE decision to reverse the listing before the designation took effect this week, signaling South Korea is now included in the SCL.