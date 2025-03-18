South Western Railway General Manager Conducts Extensive Inspection of Hassan-Kabaka Puttur Section, Emphasizes Passenger Safety and Amenities

Bengaluru: Shri Mukul Mathur, General Manager of South Western Railway (SWR), undertook a comprehensive window trailing inspection of the Hassan (HAS) to Kabaka Puttur (KBPR) section on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. The meticulous inspection focused on evaluating operational efficiency, infrastructure integrity, and crucially, passenger amenities, particularly at Subramanya Road (SBHR) station, a critical transit point for a large volume of pilgrims and tourists.

The General Manager’s inspection underscores South Western Railway’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the passenger experience and reinforcing the highest standards of safety across its network. This latest initiative reflects SWR’s proactive approach under the leadership of Shri Mukul Mathur to continuously assess and improve its operational effectiveness and service delivery.

During the inspection, Shri Mathur paid particular attention to Subramanya Road (SBHR) station, recognizing its significant role as a gateway for devotees visiting the renowned Kukke Subramanya Temple. He conducted a thorough assessment of the passenger amenities currently available at the station, stressing the imperative to ensure a comfortable and seamless travel experience for all visitors. This included a detailed examination of waiting areas, cleanliness and hygiene standards, accessibility features for elderly and disabled passengers, availability of potable water, and the effectiveness of information dissemination systems. He engaged with station staff to discuss potential improvements and addressed areas where enhancements were deemed necessary to better cater to the needs of the diverse passenger demographic.

“Subramanya Road station is a vital point of entry for a significant number of passengers, particularly those undertaking religious pilgrimages,” stated Shri Mathur. “It is our responsibility to ensure that these travelers are provided with the best possible amenities and a safe, comfortable journey. We are committed to continuously improving the infrastructure and services at SBHR station to meet the growing demands of our passengers.”

Beyond the passenger amenity assessment at Subramanya Road, the General Manager meticulously reviewed critical operational aspects along the Hassan-Kabaka Putturu section. This included a comprehensive examination of train operations at Maximum Permissible Speed (MPS) to ensure adherence to established safety protocols and operational efficiency. Furthermore, Shri Mathur dedicated significant attention to the working parameters of the Ghat section between Sakleshpur (SKLR) and Subramanya Road (SBHR), a notoriously challenging stretch of railway track due to its undulating terrain and susceptibility to weather-related disruptions.

The scrutiny of the Ghat section encompassed a detailed assessment of track maintenance, signaling systems, bridge infrastructure, and the effectiveness of slope stabilization measures. He examined records and engaged with engineering staff to confirm the meticulous implementation of prescribed maintenance schedules and the efficacy of proactive measures designed to mitigate potential risks associated with challenging geographical conditions.

“The Ghat section requires constant vigilance and unwavering adherence to safety protocols,” Shri Mathur emphasized during his inspection. “We must remain vigilant in maintaining the infrastructure and continuously reviewing our operational procedures to ensure the safe and reliable passage of trains through this critical section.”

In addition to infrastructure assessment, Shri Mathur made a point of interacting directly with railway staff stationed along the Hassan-Kabaka Putturu section. He used this opportunity to reiterate the paramount importance of safety in all aspects of railway operations. He counseled the staff on the significance of upholding rigorous safety protocols without any compromise, emphasizing that safety must always be the top priority.

Shri Mathur stressed the importance of adherence to standard operating procedures, regular safety drills, and proactive hazard identification and mitigation. He further encouraged open communication and collaboration amongst all departments to foster a safety-conscious work environment. He commended the dedication and hard work of the SWR staff and reiterated the administration’s unwavering support for their efforts in ensuring the safe and efficient operation of the railway network.

The inspection concluded with a firm commitment from Shri Mukul Mathur and the South Western Railway to continue prioritizing passenger safety, enhancing passenger amenities, and maintaining the highest standards of operational efficiency across its network. The findings of the inspection will be used to inform future planning and resource allocation, ensuring that SWR remains a safe, reliable, and passenger-centric railway organization. Further updates on specific improvements and initiatives resulting from the inspection are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.



