SPANDANA 2024 – 25: A Conference on Sustainable Development and Inclusive Growth Inaugurated at Roshni Nilaya

Mangaluru: The School of Social Work at Roshni Nilaya, a prestigious institution in Mangaluru, recently hosted an enlightening International Conference titled “Progressive India: Pathways to Sustainable Development and Inclusive Growth.” The conference was inaugurated by Shri K. Shekar, the Chief Labour Commissioner of the Government of India, who is also a distinguished alumnus of Roshni Nilaya. His presence underscored the enduring bond between the institution and its stakeholders, as he shared poignant reflections on his educational journey and professional achievements.

In his inaugural address, Shri Shekar expressed profound gratitude to his mentors and specifically acknowledged Dr. Philomina D’Souza, whom he fondly referred to as a motherly figure. He credited her along with other faculty members for instilling in him the values and vision that have guided his career trajectory. His heartfelt reminiscence of his student life resonated deeply with attendees, illustrating the lasting impact of Roshni Nilaya in shaping individuals who are committed to societal betterment.

Shri Shekar went on to discuss his involvement in critical initiatives aimed at improving the lives of workers, including the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Scheme targeted at beedi workers. Calling upon the students to cultivate a strong sense of responsibility towards their communities, he highlighted the importance of grassroots initiatives such as the Save Western Ghats March that not only advocated for environmental conservation but also served as a blueprint for collective action and activism among younger generations.

During his address, Shri Shekar took the opportunity to illuminate the evolution of labor laws in India and the significance of the newly introduced labor codes. He emphasized a balanced approach towards labor reform that ensures the empowerment of marginalized communities. His rallying call to delegates reverberated through the auditorium, urging them to embrace their roles as agents of change characterized by ethical leadership and a commitment to societal upliftment.

The keynote address was delivered by Mr. Sobins Kuriakose, a Consultant at the World Bank, who engaged the audience with an in-depth exploration of the themes of sustainable development and inclusive growth. His address delved into the historical context of the term “progressive,” tracing it back to its roots in the 17th century. Mr. Sobins skillfully dissected the multifaceted nature of progress, emphasizing that it inherently involves challenging established norms and addressing systemic inequalities.

He articulated a compelling vision for the future, asserting that the responsibility for fostering progress rests primarily with the youth, who are endowed with the zeal and vision necessary for transformative change. Mr. Sobins highlighted the essential correlation between a nation’s progress and the mindset of its citizens, urging students to embrace curiosity and innovation as tools for confronting societal challenges.

The discourse also took a reflective turn as Mr. Sobins underscored the inevitability of resistance when pursuing progress, encouraging the younger generation to accept challenges as intrinsic to their journeys. His inspiring words resonated deeply with the audience, motivating attendees to embody principles of change and innovative thinking as they embark on their respective paths to contribute toward a more progressive India.

Dr. Sophia N. Fernandes, in her presidential address, articulated the pressing need for innovative solutions to tackle the multifaceted challenges confronting contemporary society, including climate change, social inequality, and economic disparities. She emphasized the crucial role of social work professionals and students in not just advocating for, but actively embodying the values of empathy, advocacy, and social justice.

Dr. Fernandes further elaborated on the concept of inclusive growth, asserting that it transcends mere economic metrics and hinges upon valuing each voice and broadening access to opportunities for marginalized segments of the population. She called upon attendees to engage in dialogue and collective brainstorming, fostering a spirit of collaboration aimed at shaping a sustainable future for all.

The conference attracted a diverse audience, comprising more than 250 participants including faculty members, students, and professionals. Notable attendees included Mr. Prakash, Assistant Labour Commissioner; Ms. Neetha Veigus, Labour Enforcement Officer; Prof. Ciciliya Farida Goveas, the Registrar of the college; Dr. Sarita D’Souza, IQAC Coordinator; Dr. Sandra Lobo; Dr. Rosa Nimmy Mathew; Ms. Veena B K; Mr. Sandeep U; and Lenisha Reema Pinto, all of whom contributed to the event’s success.

The proceedings commenced with a warm welcome extended by Dr. Sebastin K V, setting a positive tone for the discussions ahead. The event concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks delivered by Ms. Anushka, recognizing the invaluable contributions of all participants and organizers.

In summary, the SPANDANA 2024 – 25 conference not only served as a platform for critical discourse on sustainable development and inclusive growth but also reaffirmed Roshni Nilaya’s commitment to nurturing future leaders equipped to drive meaningful change in society. The call for a collective effort to address societal challenges echoed throughout the event, inspiring attendees to take proactive steps in their endeavors toward fostering a progressive and equitable India.



