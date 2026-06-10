Special prayers offered by Karnataka BJP leaders to mark PM Modi completing 12 years as elected PM

Bengaluru: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders across Karnataka on Wednesday offered special prayers at various temples to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 12 years in office and becoming the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in India’s history.

A special prayer was offered at the Sri Kadu Malleshwara Temple in Malleswaram.

The puja was attended by State BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra, Karnataka BJP In-charge and BJP National General Secretary Radha Mohan Das Agrawal, State BJP Co-In-charge Sudhakar Reddy, former Deputy Chief Minister and MLA C.N. Ashwath Narayan, State BJP Vice-President Murugesh Nirani, party MLAs Basavaraj Mattimadu and Shivraj Patil, Legislative Council member P.H. Pujar, BJP Scheduled Tribe Morcha State President Bangaru Hanumanthu, State Coordinator of Party Cells S. Dattatri, Bengaluru North District President S. Harish, along with party leaders and workers.

Earlier on Wednesday, another special prayer was conducted at Sri Ramalingeshwara Swamy Temple in Seshadripuram Ward in Bengaluru to commemorate PM Modi’s 12 years as the country’s elected Prime Minister and chief public servant.

The event was attended by Karnataka BJP In-Charge and BJP National General Secretary Radha Mohan Das Agrawal, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, State Coordinator of Party Cells S. Dattatri, Bengaluru Central District President Saptagiri Gowda, besides party leaders and workers.

On the occasion, senior BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R. Ashoka offered special prayers to Sri Muneshwara Swamy at the temple located within the Vidhana Soudha premises in Bengaluru.

Ashoka also distributed sweets to government staff and police personnel on duty.

Speaking to reporters, the Karnataka Assembly Opposition leader said, “Through the special prayers at the Muneshwara Temple, we celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi becoming the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in office. He has made immense contributions to the country. Today, India enjoys a special place in the world, and the Prime Minister’s leadership has played a key role in achieving that.”

He also added that Prime Minister Modi had safeguarded the country’s interests while dealing with challenges posed by neighbouring countries, including Pakistan and Bangladesh.

“Today, our Prime Minister has successfully protected the nation’s interests despite various challenges from neighbouring countries. The world appreciates his diplomacy and regards him as a global leader. We prayed for his good health and long life,” Ashoka said.

Highlighting PM Modi’s welfare initiatives, the Karnataka Assembly Opposition leader said the Prime Minister had made significant contributions to the welfare of the poor and created several records during his tenure.

“Congratulations are pouring in from all corners of the world. As the Leader of the Opposition, along with fellow legislators, I offered prayers seeking continued strength and guidance for the Prime Minister,” he added.



