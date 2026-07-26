Candlelight Silent Prayer Protest Held at St. Sebastian Church, Bendur

Mangaluru: The Youth Associations and various Commissions of St. Sebastian Church, Bendur, organized a Silent Candlelight Prayer Protest on Saturday, July 25, at 6:00 p.m. in front of the church.

The gathering expressed solidarity with students affected by the alleged irregularities in the NEET 2026 examination and condemned the use of force against peaceful protesters. Participants also prayed for the eternal repose of those who allegedly lost their lives in connection with the NEET issue and offered prayers for the bereaved families, seeking justice for them.

Addressing the gathering, Parish Priest Rev. Fr. Walter D’Souza urged everyone to uphold justice, honesty, and transparency in the education system. He emphasized that every hardworking student deserves a fair opportunity and called upon the faithful to pray for truth, justice, and the future of the nation’s youth.

A large number of youth, religious sisters, parents, parishioners, and members of various parish associations participated in the peaceful protest. Holding lighted candles, the gathering observed a period of silence and offered prayers, conveying a strong message of solidarity with students seeking justice.

The programme concluded with a prayer for peace, wisdom, and fairness for all students, reaffirming the parish community’s commitment to stand with young people in their pursuit of justice.