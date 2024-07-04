Special squad to look into Jarange-Patil’s drone spying allegations: Maha Minister

Mumbai: Maharashtra Excise Minister Shambhuiraj Desai on Thursday said that a special squad will be formed to look into the alleged drone spying on the pro-Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil at Antarwali Sarathi in Jalna district.

“Adequate security has been provided to Jarange-Patil,” Desai informed the Speaker Rahul Narwekar who had instructed the government to provide security to the pro-Maratha reservation activist after the Leader of the Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar had raised the issue.

“The government will ask the Jalna district police to look into the issue and submit its report,” Desai informed the Assembly.

He said that the police squad already visited the Antarwali Sarathi but it did not find any drones. The district police has submitted its findings. However, he added that another squad will again visit the site and verify the alleged drone spying on Jarange-Patil.

The minister’s statement is crucial as Jarange-Patil has announced to launch a fresh protest demanding the government’s early decision on Sage Soyare is a Marathi term for relatives from the family tree. He has demanded that Sage Soyare should get the benefits as Kunbi under the OBC quota.