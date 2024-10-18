Special Train Approved between Mangalore and Bangalore for Diwali Festival

Mangalore: In response to a request from Dakshina Kannada MP K. Brijesh Chouta regarding the Diwali festival, Railway Minister Ashwin Vaishnaw, and State Minister for Railways V. Somanna have taken immediate action, and the South Western Railway have now started special train services between Mangalore and Bangalore.

Accordingly, the special train from Yesvantpur to Mangalore (06565) will depart from Yesvantpur at 11:50 PM on October 30 and will arrive in Mangalore at 11:45 AM the next day. Similarly, the special train from Mangalore to Yesvantpur (No. 06566) will leave Mangalore at 1:00 PM on October 31 and will reach Yeshvantpur at 9:15 PM on the same day.

During the Diwali festival, people from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi travel in large numbers between Bangalore and Mangalore. However, many face difficulties in reaching their hometowns due to the heavy passenger load and unavailability of bus tickets during the festive season. Therefore, MP K. Chouta had requested the South Western Railway zone and the relevant railway authorities to arrange special train services for the convenience of the coastal community during Diwali. K. Chouta has expressed his gratitude to Railway Minister Ashwin Vaishnaw, State Minister for Railways V. Somanna, and the railway department officials for promptly approving the special train service.