Speculations grow over new faces in CPI-M politburo ahead of party congress

Kolkata: As the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) prepares for its 24th Party Congress in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, next month, speculation is mounting over potential changes in its politburo, the party’s highest decision-making body.

Anticipation is particularly high regarding both the exit of veteran leaders and the induction of new faces.

A major announcement expected after the conclusion of the congress is the appointment of a successor to former General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, who passed away unexpectedly last year. Alongside this, the composition of the newly constituted politburo will also be unveiled.

Currently, one politburo seat remains vacant following Yechury’s demise. However, party insiders suggest that up to seven additional seats will open up due to the party’s internal age restrictions for holding key organisational positions.

Notable politburo members whose positions may become vacant include former General Secretary and current interim politburo coordinator Prakash Karat; senior leader Brinda Karat; Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan; former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar; and former West Bengal State Secretary Dr Surjya Kanta Mishra.

While most of these vacancies are expected to be filled with fresh faces, Vijayan’s case remains an exception. Given his position as Kerala Chief Minister, party sources indicate he may continue in the politburo as a “special invitee.” If this happens, it would be an unusual move, as there is a precedent for special invitees in the central committee but not in the politburo.

Particular interest surrounds the question of who will replace Manik Sarkar, the only politburo member from Tripura. Similarly, there is speculation over whether Surjya Kanta Mishra’s successor from West Bengal will be a hardliner or a more liberal leader.

The party’s political landscape varies significantly across states. In Kerala, the primary electoral contest is between the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). However, in West Bengal and Tripura, the CPI(M)-led Left Front has previously engaged in electoral understandings with the Congress.

A senior West Bengal CPI(M) leader indicated that the state unit is preparing for the possibility of contesting the 2026 assembly elections independently, without any alliance with Congress. The party’s central leadership has already emphasised an “independent line” nationally, distancing itself from electoral alliances.

The draft political resolution for the 24th Party Congress, released in February, underlines the need for the party to strengthen its independent political campaigns and mass mobilisation efforts.

The resolution states: “There should be no blurring of our independent identity or diminishing of our independent activities in the name of electoral understanding or alliances.”

Regarding West Bengal and Tripura, the resolution calls for a concentrated effort to rebuild and expand the party’s base.

For West Bengal, it emphasises: “A significant increase in the strength of the party requires the rebuilding and expansion of the party… special attention should be paid to working among the rural poor and organising them. The party has to focus more on the political and ideological fight against the BJP while opposing both the TMC and BJP.”

For Tripura, it said, “The state unit must strengthen grassroots organisations and implement programmes that unite the working people while addressing the special needs and issues of the tribal population.”

As the Party Congress approaches, all eyes will be on the leadership’s decisions regarding the politburo composition and the party’s broader electoral strategy.