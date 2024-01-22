‘Spiritual growth is possible if we inculcate Sri Rama’s selflessness. Working for world welfare along with spiritual growth should be our goal’ – Swami Vinayakanandaji Maharaj

Mangaluru: “Spiritual growth is possible if we inculcate Sri Rama’s selflessness. Working for world welfare along with spiritual growth should be our goal”, said Swami Vinayakanandaji Maharaj of Bailur Sri Ramakrishna Ashram.

The Swamiji was speaking while inaugurating the inter-school competition “Ramayana Gnandhare” organized by GSB Seva Sangh, Mangalore, on Jan. 21 at the Sujeer C. V. Nayak Auditorium.

Since 9 a.m., Sujeer C.V. Nayak was crowded with students from various schools around Mangalore. Sri K. Satish Prabhu the Trustee of Sri Venkataramana Temple, Mangalore was the guest of honour. “Sri Rama’s life should be ideal for how the next generation should be. Studying Ramayana will show how to lead life in different stages of life”, he said.

Former Tantri of Sri Venkataramana temple Pandit M. Surendra Acharya explained the need to educate the future generation about our history and traditions. President of the Sangh Dr Kasturi Mohan Pai welcomed. In his welcome speech, he said that the purpose of this program is to convey the values of Ramayana. Secretary Dr A. Ramesh Pai proposed the vote of thanks. Treasurer G. Vishwanath Bhat, Members of Executive Board B. R. Shenoy, M. R. Kamath, Suchitra Shenoy and others were present.

G. Govindraya Prabhu conducted Ramayana story competitions. M. R. Kamath was the quiz master. Suchitra Shenoy compered the program. Administrator Venkatesh N. Baliga introduced the Swamiji. Mangala Bhatt, Vidya Baliga, Sundar Shetty, Veena Ganesh, K. R. Bhat, P. Subhramania, Surekha Tantri, Ajeet Kamath, Vidya Pai, Keshav Kamath, Dr A. Ramesh Pai and H. V. Kamath were the judges. Dinkar Kamath and associates coordinated. Canara English Higher Preparatory School, Dongarkeri, who scored the highest marks in the Ramayana quiz, was adjudged the champion.

Results of Ramayana Storytelling Competitions:

Sanskrit: First – Mahati Rao, Canara High School Urwa,

Second – Suresh, Sri Srinivasa Pathshala Oriental School,

Konkani: 6 to 8 – First – Deeva Anantha Pai, St. Aloysius Gonzaga High School.

Second – Vinaya A. Kudwa, Shri Vyasa Maharshi Vidyapeeth, Mulki

Section 9 & 10 – First – Nandana Prabhu, Ashoka Vidyalaya,

Second – Nivedita Kamath, Sri Vyasa Maharshi Vidyapeeth, Mulki.

Tulu Class 6 to 8 – First – Prashasta Suvarna, Shri Vyasa Maharshi Vidyapeeth,

Class 9 and 10 – First – Palguni Ajay Kumar – Sri Chaitanya Techno School, Second – Tanvi K., Canara High School Urwa.

Kannada 6th to 8th Section – First – Vasundhara D. M, Chinmaya High School,

Second – Vishwapriya H. N., Sharada Vidyaniketan, Talapadi,

9th and 10th Class – First – Anita Tantri, Canara High School, Dongarkeri, Second – Deepashree, Sri Srinivasa Pathashala Oriental School.

Costume – First – Vasundara D. M, Chinmaya High School,

Second – Panchami, Sri Vyasa Maharshi Vidyapeeth.

Kriti Salian and Nikita won the first prize and Saisha won the second prize in the colouring competition held for the little children.