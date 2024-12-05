Sports & Cultural Association Celebrates Eid Al Etihad as UAE Turns 53

Dubai: The Sports & Cultural Association commemorated the UAE’s 53rd National Day, Eid Al Etihad, with a grand family gathering at Al Twar Park 1, Dubai, on December 2, 2024. The vibrant celebration drew families from diverse communities to pay tribute to the UAE’s rich heritage, collective unity, and remarkable progress.

The festivities commenced with a warm lunch in the serene park setting, establishing a joyful atmosphere for the day’s events.

Following the heartfelt rendition of the UAE National Anthem, a series of engaging activities unfolded, appealing to attendees of all ages. Young participants showcased their creativity and knowledge of the nation’s heritage through a UAE culture-themed quiz and painting competition, while men and women engaged in thrilling quizzes and games, fostering a spirit of friendly competition.

The highlight of the gathering was the prize distribution ceremony, during which the Association’s Board of Directors presented exciting awards to the winners and runners-up of various activities, further igniting the festive spirit among the participants. Throughout the celebration, delicious snacks were provided, ensuring everyone remained energized and well-nourished as they enjoyed the day’s festivities.

The success of this event was made possible through the enthusiastic support of participating families, the dedication of volunteers, and the tireless efforts of the Association’s organizers. It served as a profound testament to the community’s spirit of unity and cultural pride, leaving attendees with cherished memories and a renewed appreciation for the UAE’s illustrious history and achievements.



