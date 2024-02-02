Sr Jonita Appointed Secretary of CCBI Commission for Ecology

Bengaluru: Sr Jonita Dundung, OSU (38) belongs to the Ursuline Sisters of the Congregation of Tildonk, Ranchi Province, and was appointed as the Executive Secretary to the CCBI Commission for Ecology. This appointment was made during the CCBI Executive Committee meeting held on January 30 in Bengaluru.

Born on August 19, 1986, in Jaidega Nawatoli, Odisha, Sr Jonita pursued her early education at Jhunmur High School in Odisha. She dedicated her life to the Ursuline Sisters of the Congregation of Tildonk, Ranchi Province, making her first profession on December 8, 2007, and solidifying her commitment with the final vows on September 9, 2015.

Armed with a master’s in social work from the National Institute of Social Work and Social Science, Bhubaneswar, Sr Jonita brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to her social and environmental apostolate. Her professional journey includes impactful work with children with disabilities in Purnea, Bihar, from 2013 to 2016, and dedicated service as the in-charge of domestic workers in Delhi from 2016 to 2018.

Since 2018, Sr Jonita has served as the Director of Asha Kiran Shelter Home for rescued children in Khunti, Jharkhand, demonstrating her commitment to social welfare and the well-being of vulnerable communities.



