Sr Prabha did not hurt Hindu Religious feelings, Management was forced by MLA Vedavyas Kamath to Suspend her – Headmistress of Gerosa School

Mangaluru: St Gerosa School witnessed an unfortunate event on 8th February, which has been unprecedented in the history of 60 years of the existence of the school.

On 10th February, four persons approached the Headmistress with the complaint that Sr Prabha had made some derogatory statements against the Hindu religion and the Prime Minister while teaching the poem ‘Work is Worship’ authored by Rabindranath Tagore. The headmistress assured them that she would look into the matter and take appropriate action. On enquiry, the concerned teacher completely denied the allegations. Here is the poem for your perusal.

Work is Worship

Leave this chanting and singing

and telling of beads! Whom dost thou

worship in this lonely dark corner of a

temple with doors all shut? Open

thine eyes and see thy God is not before thee

He is there the tiller is tilling

the hard ground and where the path-maker

is breaking stones. He is with them

in the sun and shower, and his

garment is covered with dust. Put off

thy holy mantle and even like him come

down on the dusty soil!

Deliverance? Where is this deliverance

to be found? Our master himself

has joyfully taken upon him the bonds of

creation; he is bound with us all forever.

Come out of thy meditations and

leave aside thy flowers and incense!

What harm is there if thy clothes

become tattered and stained? Meet

him and stand by him in toil and in

sweat of thy brow.

The teacher explained thus while teaching the poem:

· “Temples, churches and mosques are only buildings. God dwells in the human hearts. Hence not to kill human beings in the name of God.

· We need to respect the work and the human beings and see God in them.

· God doesn’t exist in the structures but in the human hearts and all of us are temples of God.”

The teacher said that she had not spoken anything against any God but explained to the students the meaning of the poem. She said that she did not hurt Hindu religious sentiments.

As alleged by the anonymous woman in the voice message and the BJP leaders, Sr Prabha did not make any derogatory remarks against Hindus or any other religion or on the prime minister while explaining the poem.

The school management approached the district administration stating that the audio message was far from the truth and they sought enquiry into the matter and also sought protection from any untoward incident. A complaint was also lodged with the police to take action against the woman’s audio that had gone viral.

On 12th February from the Department of Education, a Subject Inspector from the BEO Office, a Co-ordinator from the DDPI office, BEO, ECO and CRP visited the school for whom the truth was explained on their request.

This was followed by the arrival of the local MLA Vedavyas Kamath with a group of Hindutwa activists who shouted slogans against the school. The management recognized his presence, owed him due respect and invited him inside the school, but he refused to come in and protested against the school and management. It was hurting to see that MLA who should have been a person for all, gathered the children around him and instigated them to shout slogans, against their own school. The students who were not in the class while teaching the poem, but of other classes were also made to shout slogans.

BEO and other educational department officials asked us to meet the MLA who was protesting at the school gate. When I met him subsequently, he asked me immediately to dismiss the teacher failing which he threatened to intensify the protest. I told him that I could not remove the teacher without enquiry as per education institution rules. But the mob led by MLA pressurized me to remove the teacher with immediate effect. With no other option than to maintain law and order and to disperse the mob that was swelling, I was forced to issue a statement removing Sr Prabha from the job. Sr Prabha has a total teaching experience of 16 years including five years in Gerosa School. There has been no complaint against her so far.

The critical point of the whole episode which needs to be looked into is –

Whether the woman who spoke about the school in viral audio is a parent of a Gerosa student. ⁠If not, what is her agenda behind making such bold allegations? ⁠If she was a parent why she did not give a written complaint to the school management about the issue?

It appears that the incident/protest was stage-managed to tarnish the image of the school, which has been imparting quality education with minimum fees. We being secular in our outlook always respect all students and do not discriminate against anyone on the basis of caste, creed or religion. Every year we celebrate Deepavali, Christmas and Eid.

We were told that the police did not allow the media personnel inside the Gerosa premises during the unfortunate incident. We apologize for the same.

Sr Anitha

Headmistress