Sri Lanka reduces electricity tariffs by 20 per cent

Colombo: The Sri Lankan government has accepted a recommendation by the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) to reduce electricity tariffs by an average of 20 per cent, effective at midnight on Friday, Minister of Energy Kumara Jayakody told local media on Saturday.

He said that a significant reduction in electricity bills is a great relief to the people, especially for those in the hotel sector and industrialists.

On Friday, PUCSL announced that the revision will apply for the first six months of the year.

PUCSL Director of Communications Jayanath Herath said the decision was made following a thorough review of proposals and cost data submitted by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), counter-proposals drafted by the PUCSL, and feedback from the public.

For domestic consumers, the tariff reductions will vary based on usage, he said. Consumers using less than 30 units will see a 29-per cent decrease, while those consuming between 31 and 60 units will benefit from a 28-per cent reduction, Herath said.

Households using 61 to 90 units will receive a 19-per cent reduction, while those consuming 91 to 180 units will see an 18-per cent reduction. For domestic usage exceeding 180 units, tariffs will be reduced by 19 per cent, he said.

The changes also apply to other sectors. The public sector will benefit from an 11-per cent reduction, while the hotel sector will enjoy a 31-per cent decrease. Industrial consumers will see a 30-per cent reduction, and religious institutions will benefit from a 21-per cent cut in tariffs. Street lighting tariffs will also be reduced by 11 per cent, Xinhua news agency.

Herath noted that these reductions are expected to provide significant relief to consumers across all sectors during the first half of the year.

In response, the CEB said they will implement PUCSL recommendations subject to government approval.