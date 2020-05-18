Spread the love



















SSLC Exams from June 25 and PU English Exam on June 18 – Minister Suresh Kumar

Bengaluru: The education minister Suresh Kumar announced the date of SSLC and PU examinations on May 18.

The SSLC examinations will start from June 25 to July 4, and the PUC English examination will be held on June 18.

In the state, 8,48,196 students will answer the SSLC examinations in 2,879 centres having 43,270 Classrooms. It is mandatory for every student to wear the face mask. The thermal screening will also be done at the centres.

Students who appear for the examinations will be provided transport to the examination centre. Model question papers will be telecasted on DD Chandana for three days.

Competitive examinations will be held after the results. Students suffering from health issues will be provided with a separate room to answer the exam. Students residing in other districts, they can write their exams in the examination centres there.

There will be a day gap for Social Studies, Maths, Science and English examinations. Examination centres will be shifted from the Containment zones.

PUC students have one month time to study for their exam. The date for school re-open has not yet been decided.

