St Aloysius B. Ed College organises Farewell to 5th Batch of 47 Potential Teachers



Mangaluru: St Aloysius Institute of Education, Mangaluru, a renowned college of teacher training carried out a farewell programme to forty-seven potential teachers of its 16th batch. The theme for the programme was, “Navigating New Horizons”. The programme commenced with the invocation of God`s blessings through a prayer service carried out by the juniors. The prayer service consisted of lighting the lamp and special prayers for the outgoing students.

Speaking on the occasion, the principal, Dr Farita Viegas in her address to the students asked the students to reaffirm their commitment to being teachers who love their profession, who are committed and competent, who embody compassion, and who embrace the lifelong journey of learning and relearning. At the heart of the institution lies the guiding motto, “Lucet et Ardet” – Shine to Enkindle”

“This motto embodies the essence of our mission as educators. As teachers we are called upon not only to illuminate the path of knowledge, but also to ignite the flames of passion within our students. We are entrusted with the profound responsibility of nurturing not just academic growth, but also the development of character, conscience and compassion. She urged the students to always strive to reach for the stars and excel in their chosen field” she added.

Diana Rodrigues and Royston Lasrado shared their experiences with the audience on behalf of their batch 2021-23. Abhirami and her team performed a welcome dance. The juniors said goodbye to their seniors with a wishing song. Shrinidhi proposed the vote of thanks. Ms Reema Vargheese compered the programme.