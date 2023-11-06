St Aloysius College holds Golden Jubilee Celebration of Renaming of ‘Karnataka’

Mangaluru: The Department of Kannada, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru organized a one-day national-level cultural conference titled “Posa Osar – 2023: Nadu – Nudi Kathana” on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee Celebration of the renaming of ‘Karnataka’. On this occasion, a National Level Cultural Competition of Kannada Nadu – Nudi Ashaya and a special ashaya speech on land and soil were organized for the students of pre-degree students.

R. C. Rodrigues, Dealer, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Karnataka Agencies, Mangaluru, inaugurated the programme and said that our Kannada language is beautiful and all of us in Karnataka should cultivate Kannada which is the language of our food. Rev. Dr Praveen Martis SJ. The President of the programme said that St Aloysius College has been giving special importance to Kannada and most of the professors in this college have studied in the Kannada medium.

Devu Hanehalli, a leading thinker of Kannada Nadu-Nudi and Senior Programme Officer of Akashvani, participated as the resource person of the programme and gave a special lecture on soil and land conservation and interacted with the students who came from various PU colleges.

Dr Dinesh Naik, Assistant Professor of Kannada Department and Coordinator of the programme welcomed the gathering and gave introductory remarks by explaining the purpose of this cultural conference. Dr Mahalinga Bhat K, Head, Department of Kannada proposed the vote of thanks. Vaishakh compered the programme. As a part of the programme, a special Kannada drama ‘Hang On’ which brings out the emotions of teenagers was performed by the artists of St Aloysius Theatre Studies Centre.

Presiding over the closing ceremony of this programme, the head of St Aloysius Group Educational Institutions, Rev. Fr Melvin Joseph Pinto SJ, who delivered the concluding remarks, said that those who studied in Kannada medium and those who studied in the art department need not develop an inferiority complex. Art students are intelligent, he said. Mrs Vilma and Mr Lokesh, the owners of HP Electricals, Mangalore, Mrs. Sumana, the owner of New Bharat Infrastructure and Ramesh, the manager of Hotel Janatha Deluxe, Mangalore, were the chief guests.

About 300 art students from 25 colleges of government colleges of two states and lecturers of various colleges, directors, deans, and professors of various departments of St Aloysius College participated in this cultural conference.