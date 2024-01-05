St Aloysius College holds NSS Annual Special Camp 2023-24

Mangaluru: The National Service Scheme of St Aloysius College (Autonomous) Mangaluru, organised an Annual NSS Special Camp on 28th December 2023 at Government Pre-University College, Maninalkoor, Bantwal. Rajesh Naik Ulippadi, MLA, Bantwal Constituency was the Chief Guest. Dr Narayana Bhat, Professor & Director of Science Block St Aloysius College (Autonomous) Mangaluru, presided over the programme. Smt Sharada G. Bangera, Tulu Folklore Scholar was the Guest of Honour.

Mrs. Shalini Mehandale, In-charge Principal of Government Pre-University College, Maninalkoor, Mr. Poovappa Poojary Kadamaje, Vice President of College Betterment Committee of Government Pre-University College, Maninalkoor, Ramakrishna Mayya, Treasurer of College Betterment Committee, Government Pre-University College, Maninalkoor, Mr. Prakash Baliga, President of Rotary Club, Bantwal, Narayan Hegde, Ex-President of Rotary Club, Bantwal, G.M Mohammad Farooq, Member of Grama Panchayat, Maninalkoor, Mrs. Leelavathi Darnappa Poojary, President of Grama Panchayat, Sarappadi were the chief guests. Dr Shilpa B.P., Health and Kshema Kendra, Daivastala, Bantwal, was the Medical Officer during the Camp.

Mrs. Sharada G Bangera, in her speech, appreciated the students for being a part of NSS and conducting the camp at Maninalkoor. She also congratulated the NSS Units and wished them all the best.

NSS volunteer Aakanksha Y Suvarna, was felicitated for being selected to represent the NSS unit at the Republic Day Parade 2024 in New Delhi. Alwin D’Souza, NSS Programme Officer welcomed the gathering. Ayush G Kottary, NSS Programme Officer proposed the vote of thanks. Salomi compered the inaugural programme.

During the programme, various cultural and educational programmes have been conducted. Career Guidance to the Govt PU College, Maninalkooru, Practical Review on Agriculture, Handicrafts Making Workshop by Naveen Adkar, Sports events for NSS Volunteers and trekking to Karinjeshwara Temple, Bantwal were organized. A special programme on ‘Tambooriyondige Katthala Haadu’ by Nada Maninalkooru, a Tamboori Singer and Managing Trustee, Arivu Trust, Bantwal, was organized.

The valedictory ceremony was held on 3rd January 2024 at 10.30 am. Rev. Fr Melwin J Pinto, Rector of St Aloysius Institutions, presided over the programme. Nada Maninalkooru gave the valedictory remarks. Rev. Dr Praveen Martis, SJ Principal, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangalore, Mrs. Shalini Mehandale, In-charge Principal of Government Pre-University College, Maninalkoor, Poovappa Poojary Kadamaje, Vice President of College Betterment Committee of Government Pre-University College, Maninalkoor, Smt Vimala, President and Shivappa Poojari, Vice-President, Dayananada Naik, G. M. Mohammad Farooq, Members, Maninalkooru Gram Panchayat, Dr Alwyn DSa’, Registrar, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), and Smt Priya N. Senior teacher, Govt PU College, Maninalkooru were the Chief Guests.