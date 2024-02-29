St Aloysius COLLEGE the PRIDE of DK Truly Deserves the UNIVERSITY Status’-MP Nalin Kumar Kateel

St Aloysius COLLEGE, Mangaluru the PRIDE of Dakshina Kannada Truly Deserves the ‘DEEMED TO BE UNIVERSITY” which has been providing Quality Education for 144 Years Status’-MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, who was the Chief Guest at the Formal Felicitation Programme to Commemorate the Joyous occasion of the Launch of the ST ALOYSIUS (Deemed to be University) (SADU)



Mangaluru: In a world where progress is measured by the minds we nurture,ST ALOYSIUS DEEMED TO BE UNIVERSITY, [SADU] Mangaluru stands tall as a pioneer in shaping futures and fostering brilliance. The institution’s legacy is not just in its past, but in the boundless future it inspires. St Aloysius College (SAC), recently granted deemed university status, was officially launched in a grand event at the college grounds.

From humble beginnings to global recognition, which witnessed the evolution of an educational beacon, for the past 144 years, where passion met purpose and dreams took flight. And now the institution is not just St Aloysius College (Autonomous), but St Aloysius Deemed to be University. This momentous occasion marks the beginning of a brand new chapter which ensures the continuation of the tradition of excellence. This is the story of this prestigious institution, where knowledge thrives and futures flourish.

The dignitaries were escorted to the stage by the ‘Lady of Mercy’ Brass Band from Fajir,, and the welcome address was delivered by Fr Melwin Pinto SJ, the Rector of St Aloysius Institutions, followed by unveiling of a masterpiece that embodies the essence of the motto of the college ‘Lucet at ardet’, (Shine to En-kindle). This painting is not just revealing strokes of brilliance and colours that dance on the canvas but a fusion of metaphors that speaks louder than words. Each stroke is a celebration of creativity, inspiration, and the enduring power of art to uplift the human spirit. Chief Guest Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel along with Fr Dionysius Vas SJ- the Chancellor of SADU- Provincial 0f Karnataka Jesuits symbolically unveiled the portrait signifying the Deemed to be University status

This art that uncovers the Jesuit ethos of value based education, creating men and women for and with others is a master class art by Rev Fr. Jomin Thomas, presently serving as an administrator in Snehasadan, St.Camillus care home for HIV/AIDS children, Mangalore. He had the privilege of designing altars and paintings in several churches across India and his paintings were featured in different exhibitions in Bangalore and Nagpur.

Speaking on the occasion, MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said, “St Aloysius College is no doubt the pride of Dakshina Kannada having given quality education to thousands of students who are serving the globe in various posts and capacities, and this Institution deserves to have the status as; Deemed To Be University”, which takes credit as the FIFTH University in DK, and we are really happy about it. I have seen the struggles of the Jesuit father when I was in Delhi. Dakshina Kannada district has lots of Catholic education centres and hospitals, and the only institute to get the status of deemed to be University is St Aloysius College”.

” This college is one of the old colleges, and a lot of people have studied and achieved in their field. This institute has good grades, rank, and I have studied at St Philomena College Puttur and I have been a student of Fr Francis Xavier Gomes. There has been lots of struggle, and because of God’s will, today this day became possible. I was very happy when this news came to me. This is good news for everyone in Dakshina Kannada district to have the 5th University St Aloysius College has contributed great personalities to the nation. K S Hegde, George Fernandes, TMA Pai are some of them. The Christian educational and health institutions played a pivotal role in the development of the district. The service of Christian institutions in the district always stands first in the service sector. I experienced it closely, and I am proud of that,” added MP Kateel.

Congratulating the management of St Aloysius Institute, Dr Gerald Issac Lobo, Bishop of Udupi diocese, said, “The launch of St. Aloysius Deemed to be University and this day marks a significant milestone and service to humanity. I extend thanks to the entire St. Aloysius community and your dedication. Today we also celebrated the release of a book’ History of Diocese of Mangalore’, in its pages, it’s filled with wisdom and helps in guiding us. The book is the publication wing of St Aloysius (Deemed to be University) and 22nd publication and this book marks the 1st ever book under university status. Education is not about acquiring knowledge but bringing positive changes in the world. Let us create a friendly environment where people from all communities feel welcomed.” The History of the Diocese of Mangalore Diocese was originally written by Rev. Fr J. B. Moore SJ, who has also served as the Principal of the St Aloysius College, and was first published in 1905. It is one of the pioneering documentations of the history of Mangalore Diocese.

Fr Dionysius Vaz SJ , chancellor, St Aloysius Deemed to be University, said, “University remains crucial for society. Across the globe, they are considered good for the poor; they serve as a chance to improve. We are grateful to God for giving us this University. It all started as a dream, and today it has become a reality. When UGC was announced, we were happy, and all the alumni are happy for the achievements marked today. Nalin Kumar Kateel has been a great support and a mentor. The growth of our students wouldn’t have been possible without the support of teachers. The university must be a place for dialogue and a temple of discussion. Our alumni are our ambassadors, and they are growing all over the world.”

Quoting the timeless words of Helen Keller, who once said, ‘Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.’ Success is rarely a solitary journey; it is often a collective effort, fueled by the support and collaboration of those around us. And today was the day to acknowledge and appreciate people who played a pivotal role in our pursuit of achievement as university. Their belief in our abilities, their lending hands during challenging times, and their celebration of our victories all contribute to our growth and triumphs.

Dr Alwyn D’sa-the Registrar of St Aloysius deemed to be University read out the names of the dignitaries, Sponsors, Benefactors among others who had played a vital role in this long journey of St Aloysius attaining the Deemed to be University status, and they were MP Nalin Kumar Kateel; Ms Oshani Fernandes, the esteemed daughter of Late Sri Oscar Fernandes, and Oshani had been an instrumental in making regular positive interventions in the process of attaining the current status of a university to this institution; Fr Francis Xavier Gomes an Eminent Alumnus, Former Principal, St Philomena’s College, Puttur, a people’s priest, belies in embracing humanity, and a person for and with others, an ambassador of the core values of his alma mater; driven by pride and conviction that St Aloysius deserves the status of a university.

Fr Dionysius Vaz SJ, the Former Rector, St Aloysius Institutions and currently, the Provincial of Karnataka Jesuit Province – A visionary leader, motivator and a strong believer in the principles of transparency, accountability and highest ethical standards, instrumental in facilitating TWO university in the Province, a pioneering Jesuit Chancellor of 2 universities, and may be more during his eventful tenure. Fr Vaz has gifted a university to the people of this region and this occasion will be written in the history of this part of the world – there will be another chapter in the extended history of the district with the title: JESUITS GIFT A UNIVERSITY TO DAKSHINA KANNADA.; Fr Melwin Joseph Pinto SJ, the Rector of St Aloysius Institutions has played a special role in smoothly facilitating the recognition and formation of this unique deemed university;

Rev. Dr Praveen Martis SJ person who has been at the centre of the entire process and followed it from close quarters. His single-minded devotion to this pursuit is unmatched and inexplicable. By sheer dint of his patience, perseverance and never give up attitude, he has been able to achieve this not short of a miraculous distinction. We have been witness to the grit and resilience, courage and dynamism, persuasion and moral influence which have brought us to this unprecedented milestone in the history of St Aloysius institutions.

Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha: Bishop of Mangalore Diocese; Most Rev. Dr Aloysius Paul D’Souza: Bishop Emeritus, Diocese of Mangalore; Most Rev. Dr Jerald Issac Lobo: Bishop of the Diocese of Udupi; Most Rev. Dr Francis Serrao: Bishop of the Diocese of Shivamogga ( he was also the former Rector of St Aloysius Institutions & Provincial of Karnataka Jesuit Province; Most Rev. Dr Robert Michael Miranda: Bishop of the Diocese of Gulbarga. Also, Past Rectors/Principals/ Jesuits & Lay collaborators, namely Fr Joseph Rodrigues SJ; Rev. Fr Denzil Lobo SJ; Fr Valerian Prashanth Madtha SJ; Fr Swebert D’Silva SJ; Fr Xavier Vedam SJ: General Secretary, All India Association for Christian Higher Education (AIACHE); Dr Joji Reddy SJ: Xavier Board of Higher Education in India; Fr Ravi John SJ: National Advisor, Jesuit Alumni Association of India; A C Vinayraj, Corporator, Court Ward, among others.

Jeevan Saldanha: CEO, Spectrum Industries and illustrious Alumnus who accompanied Institution Heads in some of the crucial visits to the officials known for his loyalty and quick response to the needs of his alma mater; Walter D’Souza: Eminent Alumnus and renowned Industrialist/Entrepreneur: Facilitated the process in various ways. Ever willing to support and stand by the institution.; Dr A M Narahari: Former Registrar of this prestigious College who our colleague who was instrumental in the draft proposal, led the process of the visit of the inspection team; Ashfaq Ahmed; An admirer of the institution and has been a liaison in his own unique ways in Delhi; Smt Giselle Mehtha/ Mr D B Mehta: Well-wisher and supporter of the institution; Smt Celine Lobo: Well-wisher; Renowned Advocate Clarence Pais: Well-wishers, were distributed to everyone.

As we stand on the threshold of endless possibilities, ready to embrace the challenges and opportunities that lie before us. With passion, perseverance, and a commitment to excellence, we have no doubt that we will achieve great things. It was indeed a memorable day for everyone to be a part of this historic occasion.