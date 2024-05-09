St. Aloysius Deemed-to-be University holds two-day National-level Model United Nations conference ‘AL MUN’

Mangaluru: St. Aloysius Deemed-to-be University organized a two-day National-level Model United Nations conference, AL MUN, on April 22nd and 23rd, 2024. The valedictory program for the conference commenced at 4:00 p.m. on April 23rd, Tuesday, at LCRI Hall, St. Aloysius Deemed-to-be University campus.

The chief guest of the program was Mrs Shantipriya IAAS, Principal Accountant General, Karnataka, and the guest of honor was Mr. Stephen Anurag, AKC NiSG Project Officer, Department of Planning, Health and Family Welfare, and Parliament Affairs, Meghalaya. The president of the program was Rev. Dr Praveen Martis SJ, Vice-Chancellor of St. Aloysius Deemed-to-be University.

Other dignitaries present included Dr Rose Veera D’Souza, Chief Advisor of AL MUN and Dean of the Arts Faculty, Dr Charles Furtado, Director of the Admin Block, and Dr Ronald Nazarath, Registrar of St. Aloysius Deemed-to-be University. Mr Sahil AK President ALMUN and Muhammad Afrid Secretary-General along with the Delegate Affairs Head, Ms Sharadhi MM, were also present on the dais.

Ms Sharon PR served as the MC for the entire program. Ms Sharadhi, the Delegate Affairs Head of AL MUN, delivered the welcome address for the valedictory program.

Mrs Shanthi Priya IAAS, the chief guest, addressed the students, inspiring them to pursue civil services and serve the nation. Mr Stephen Anurag AKC, the guest of honor, engaged the students with interactive questions and encouraged them to contribute to the success and development of democracy.

Father Praveen Martis SJ, the president of the program, delivered his presidential address, congratulating the coordinators and all students for participating in the successful AL MUN event.

The dignitaries were also tasked with distributing prizes to the winners of all three committees, including UNGA, UN Women, and Lok Sabha. Additionally, the School of Social Work Roshni Nilayam Mangalore was awarded the Best Delegation Trophy.

Mr Sahil AK, the President of AL MUN, thanked all the dignitaries for their presence and inspiring words in the program during the vote of thanks.

The event was successfully completed with cultural performances by the political science students, St. Aloysius (deemed to be University).