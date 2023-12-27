St Aloysius Gonzaga School celebrates Christmas

St Aloysius Gonzaga School celebrated Christmas on 23 December 2023, in the Gonzaga Hall.

Fr Willian Marcel Rodrigues SJ, Director of Radio Sarang was the Chief Guest of the programme. In his message he shared the three valuable aspects of Christmas – love, giving and forgiving, as well as the importance of inculcating them in our lives.

The Principal Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ explained the meaning of Christmas and emphasised that it’s a time for sharing and unwavering love. The programme included a Tableau, Carol Singing, Santa’s Performance, and a Merry Dance.

Sadhvi Sandesh Rai of Class VIII welcomed the gathering and Evana Cyriac of Class IV delivered the vote of thanks. The significance of Christmas was shared by Serena Rodrigues and Sam Titus Lobo. Abdul Ahad Moideen and Vinisha Harishchandra Suvarna compered the programme.

A Christmas programme for the staff included carol singing and exchange of Christmas gifts. Ms Soniya compered the programme.