St Aloysius Gonzaga School Shines at CBSE South Zone Skating Championship

St Aloysius Gonzaga School, Kodialbail, Mangaluru Shines at CBSE South Zone Skating Championship in Kalburgi, Karnataka

Mangaluru: The students of St Aloysius Gonzaga School displayed outstanding talent and determination at the CBSE South Zone Skating Championship, which took place from 19 October to 22 October 2023, in Kalburgi, Karnataka.

Tasmayi Shetty of Class VI won 2 gold medals in 1000mts & 500mts and Yuvaraj D Kundar also from Class VI won 2 gold medals in 300mts & 500mts. The School community is immensely proud of Tasmayi and Yuvaraj for their remarkable achievements.

The Principal and staff extended a hearty congratulations to both the winners for their outstanding performance.