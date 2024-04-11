St Aloysius holds Medical Camp for the inmates of District Prison

Mangaluru: St Aloysius (Deemed to be University) in collaboration with Fr Muller Medical College Hospital organised a Medical Camp for the inmates of the District Prison in Mangalore on 7 April 2024 in Dermatology, Blood sugar, Cardiac problems/ECG, and General medicine.

The camp was inaugurated by Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ, Vice Chancellor of St Aloysius (Deemed to be University). Sri Obaleshwara, District Prison Superintendent presided over the programme.

Rev Dr Praveen Martis in his speech said that we have already conducted several useful programmes for the inmates of the District Prison and assured that such programmes will be organised for the inmates of the prison in the future also. He also appreciated Fr Muller Medical College Hospital for associating with this programme.

Sri Obaleshwara, in his speech, said that this kind of programmes offered by St Aloysius (Deemed to be University) will help the inmates of the prison to improve their mental health and physical well-being.

During the programme, a Beekeeping box was installed on the prison premises.

Dr Alwyn D’Sa, Registrar of St Aloysius (Deemed to be University), Dr Kelvin, and Mrs Caroline from Fr Muller Medical College Hospital were on the dais.

Mr Sharath Kumar Shetty, Lecturer, St Aloysius (Deemed to be University), compered the programme. Sri Rajendra Kapade, Jailor of the Prison welcomed the gathering. Prof. Edmund Frank, Programme Co-ordinator, proposed the vote of thanks.

Students from PGDBM and NCC Air Wing Cadets joined in this exercise as volunteers.