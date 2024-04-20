St Aloysius Holds Professional Day and Valedictory Ceremony of ‘ECCELENZA 2024’

Mangaluru: The Department of Commerce (Professional), St Aloysius (Deemed to be University), Mangaluru, in association with ISDC, organized Professional Day and the Valedictory of “Eccelenza – Tables of Tibet” on April 18, at Fr L F Rasquinha Hall, LCRI Block of the University.

Dr Ronald Nazareth, Registrar, St Aloysius (Deemed to be University), Mangaluru was the Chief Guest for the event. Dr Melwyn D’Cunha, SJ, Pro Vice Chancellor of the University presided over the programme.

Dr Alwyn D’Sa, Registrar of St Aloysius (Autonomous) College, Dr Denis Fernandes, Director of Arrupe Block, Dr Manuel Tauro, Dean, School of Commerce, Finance & Accountancy, Dr Zeena Flavia D’Souza, Associate Dean, Nandadevi, ACCA Coordinator – ISDC, Mangaluru Division, Daphney Marita Sequeira, Convener, Shees Muhammed Rafi K, Student Convener were on the dais.

Dr Ronald Nazareth, Chief Guest spoke on the importance of professionalism in today’s rapidly evolving world. He emphasized the need for continuous learning, adaptability, and a strong work ethic to excel in one’s chosen profession. He stressed the importance of building trust and credibility both within the organization and the wider professional community.

On this occasion, ACCA affiliates, rank holders, and students who cleared ACCA papers, and Certificate courses in Professional Accountancy were honored.

The following is the list of ACCA affiliates and rank holders who were felicitated during the program:

Devang (II B. Com)- All India Rank – 2, Worldwide Rank – 3 in Financial Reporting paper (Sep 2023)

Calida Naomi Lobo (III B. Com) – ACCA Affiliate and All India Rank – 2, Worldwide Rank – 6 in Advanced Financial Management (Dec 2023)

Rishon Alton Dsilva (III B. Com) – ACCA Affiliate and All India Rank – 3, Worldwide Rank – 12 (Dec 2023)

Rachael Rose Pais (III B. Com) – ACCA Affiliate

Geanne Maria Dsouza (III B. Com) – ACCA Affiliate

Chris James Dsouza (III B. Com) – ACCA Affiliate

Aditya Kamath – ACCA Affiliate

Rishal Martis – ACCA Affiliate

Mohammed Zyan Naufal – ACCA Affiliate

Mishal Lenita Dsouza – ACCA Affiliate

Aishwarya Ramesh – ACCA Affiliate

Joswin Edick Dsouza – ACCA Affiliate

Sharil Pinto compered the program. Dr Manuel Tauro welcomed the gathering. Daphney Sequeira delivered the vote of thanks.

During the program, the valedictory of “Eccelenza – Tables of Tibet ” was held.