St Aloysius Pre-University College – Excellence Redefined – Shaping Futures, Inspiring Minds

“Education is not about knowing things or taking lessons, but about being able to know the three lingos: those of the head, the heart and the hands…” Pope Francis.

St. Aloysius College is proudly affiliated with a vast consortium of educational institutions overseen by the esteemed Society of Jesus, a renowned religious order operating schools, colleges, and universities across more than 105 countries worldwide. The members of the order, popularly known as Jesuits, have been imparting education for nearly five centuries, with their unique pedagogy having withstood the test of time. Among the distinguished institutions managed by the Jesuits are prestigious secondary schools and universities such as St. Xavier’s College in Kolkata and Mumbai, Loyola College in Chennai, St. Joseph’s College in Bengaluru and Trichy, and the Xavier Institute of Labour Relations (XLRI) in Jamshedpur. These esteemed institutes are deeply entrenched in Jesuit values of steadfast commitment and relentless pursuit of excellence.

Under the aegis of the Mangalore Jesuit Educational Society (MJES), St. Aloysius College, with its illustrious 144-year history, remains steadfast in its mission to empower youth through exceptional education, endeavoring to shape a brighter future for humanity. The higher secondary section of the institution, St. Aloysius Pre-University College (SAPUC), draws students from far and wide, renowned for its dedication to holistic education rooted in Jesuit principles. Emphasizing intellectual, physical, emotional, and spiritual growth, SAPUC epitomizes the Jesuit commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals. The college’s motto, ‘Lucet et Ardet’ meaning ‘Shine to Enkindle,’ encapsulates its dedication to nurturing individuals whose minds are ablaze with knowledge and creativity, and whose hearts are aflame with genuine love and concern for others.



SAPUC strives to ensure that every child who passes through the portals of this college imbibes its mission and commit themselves to spread the light of knowledge and wisdom, kindle the ardour of faith that does justice to fellow human beings by becoming academically accomplished, emotionally balanced, morally upright, professionally dedicated, socially responsible and ecologically sensitive.

Around 4500 students in over 60 batches are studying in the college and they are mentored by 150 qualified and experienced faculty. The College has consistently delivered excellent results and has recorded commendable performance in the II PU Board exams. It was indeed a proud moment for the college as it received 11 top ranks in the board exam 2024. Students who secured the top rank in the first ten positions in State Level and another 998 students who secured distinction brought accredits to the institution by their outstanding performance

Set in lush green environs, SAPUC provides the right ambience for holistic education. The College provides excellent infrastructure and facilities with spacious well-ventilated classrooms, modern well-equipped laboratories, libraries, prayer room, language lab, book store, CCTV surveillance, food counters and canteen, conference rooms, auditorium, extensive sports facilities with play fields for hockey, football, cricket, basketball, volleyball, kabaddi, throwball and indoor sports complex for table tennis and badminton, fully equipped gymnasium etc to support students’ integral formation.

A wide range of combinations are available in Science, Commerce and Arts streams for Pre-University studies in the college.

The College has collaborated with Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), a leading institute with a nationwide presence and proven track record in coaching students to crack JEE (Mains and Advanced) and NEET.

CET/NEET – Special Integrated Batches

Special coaching is coordinated by the college faculty to train students for CET /NEET. On campus training is provided by experienced and well known college/guest faculty with regular mock tests.

The college has also tied up with various institutes of repute for NDA, NATA, CLAT, IPM, CA & CS Foundation coaching.

NDA – National Defence Academy

Coaching is provided in collaboration with Bangalore Defense Academy to face entrance exam for National Defence Academy. The course is open to all students of Science, Commerce & Arts.

NATA – National Aptitude Test in Architecture

Classes are conducted in collaboration with DQ labs, Mangaluru to prepare students for NATA, an entrance exam for B.Tech Architecture.

Coaching for CA Foundation – Collaboration with KVC Academy

The College organizes a two-year course, to train for CA foundation exam in collaboration with KVC academy – a reputed institution in Mangalore specialized in CA, CS training.

CLAT – Common Law Admission Test – Collaboration with T.I.M.E.

The course is open to students of all streams who want to take up Bachelors in Law in the prestigious National Law Universities, this course in collaboration with T.I.M.E. a well-known institute in India for various coaching provides training to write CLAT exam.

IPM – Integrated Programme in Management – Collaboration with T.I.M.E

IPMAT is an aptitude test conducted by IIM Indore and IIM Rohtak for admission to its five-year course, IPM (Integrated Programme in Management) for the dual degree program (Bachelors + Masters) in IIM. This two-year course helps students prepare not only for the preparation of IPMAT but also other entrance exams of various reputed management colleges and universities around the country.

Coaching for CSEET – Collaboration with KVC Academy

The course provides training to students to write CSEET – CS Executive Entrance Test which is the qualifying exam for CS (Company Secretary) course offered by ICSI – Institute of Company Secretaries of India

Other Amenities

Students who come from economically poor background are supported by providing facilities such as mid-day meals, fee concessions, scholarships, free text books and college uniform. The college has always thrived on close and supportive relationships between its administration, students and their parents. Parents are kept abreast of students’ attendance and performance in exams through its online portal. The College also keeps in touch with the parents, students and well wishers through the college website and social media platforms like Facebook and instagram. The college also provides counseling services for the students to cope with academic stress and other emotional problems. Special counseling is provided for the slow learners. Lady Students’ Grievance Cell provides a keen ear to the grievances of lady students of the College.

St Aloysius PU College strives to achieve overall development of the students by providing them with a platform to showcase their talents in major events like Model United Nations(SAPMUN), Talents’ Day, Musical Day, Sports Day, Pre-Unique (a state level intellectual and cultural fest), PU Day and College Day. The college also encourages students to participate in various collegiate and intercollegiate competitions at different levels in which they have won accolades and made the institution proud. Students have also consistently achieved success in State and National level sports events.

A wide variety of curricular and co-curricular activities organized by over 50 vibrant student associations and clubs such as Theatre art, drums and strings, AICUF, Dramatics association, Chef’s Club, French Association, Orators Club, Philately Club help in honing soft skills and achieve overall personality development of the students.

Religious harmony, patriotism and constitutional values are also promoted and inculcated in students through various programs and activities. The college provides ample opportunities to students to develop social skills, build their confidence and face the challenges of life.

The institution is proud of its alumni who have imbibed the ethos of the college and brought glory to their alma mater through their contributions and dedicated service to the society. Standing at the threshold of its 144-year old legacy, St Aloysius Pre-University has, without doubt, been a trailblazer in Mangalore’s evolving education landscape, producing innovators and leaders who bring honour to their alma mater by embodying its ideals. The College has formed men and women for and with others, to become a powerful force to bring a transformation in the society. ‘Once an Aloysian, always an Aloysian’.

For further details contact : St Aloysius Pre-University College

PB No.720, Gate no10, K.S.Rao Road, Mangaluru-575003.

Office: 0824 2449716/17

E-mail: staloysiuspuc@gmail.com

Log in at: www.staloysiuspuc.in