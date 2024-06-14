St Anthony Ashram Jeppu celebrates Patron Saint’s Annual Feast

Mangaluru: The annual feast of St Anthony of Padua was celebrated with grandeur on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at St Anthony Ashram in the morning and at St Anthony Shrine, Milagres Church, Mangaluru, in the evening.

Most Rev. Dr Francis Serrao led the solemn festal mass at 11 am at St Anthony Ashram, Jeppu. In the evening, Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore, celebrated the solemn Eucharist at St Anthony Shrine, Milagres Church.

The main celebrants focused their sermons on the festal theme, “Lord, teach us to pray.” Bishop Francis emphasized the importance of praying with deep faith and hope, urging the congregation to become people of prayer. “We don’t just pray to get things but to become persons of prayer,” he noted.

Bishop Francis Serrao was also honoured for his decennial anniversary as Bishop of Shimoga.

Devotees in thousands attended the Eucharistic celebrations. All were served with lunch.

In the evening mass, Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha highlighted that Jesus, a man of prayer, set an example for all to follow. He taught, “Thy will be done,” and reminded the congregation that St Anthony of Padua, a great intercessor, taught the importance of praying through the word of God. “The scripture includes many prayers, and the Holy Spirit helps us in our weaknesses. For we do not know what we ought to pray for” the bishop added.

Festive Masses:

Throughout the day, various masses were offered for the laity. Msgr. Rev. Maxim Noronha, Vicar General, celebrated mass at 6:00 a.m. at the Ashram. Fr Walter D’Souza, Parish Priest of Bendur, celebrated the Holy Eucharist at 8:15 am at Milagres Church. A special mass in Malayalam for the Malayali community was held at 4:30 pm at the Church of Our Lady of Milagres, celebrated by Fr Vipin William, Director of the Communication Centre, Kannur Diocese.

The choir, led by Mr Simon Pais and Mr Cyprian Vas of the Late Fr Charles Vas (SVD) Memorial Choir Group, Mangalore, enhanced the Eucharistic celebration with their singing, contributing to the thanksgiving.

Report & Photos: Canara Communication Centre, Mangalore