St Anthony Ashram Residents Celebrate 78th Independence Day with Solemnity and Patriotism

Mangaluru: The residents of St Anthony Ashram in Jeppu, Mangalore, came together to celebrate the 78th Independence Day of India with a deep sense of patriotism and devotion, coinciding with the solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

The day began with a festive Mass celebrated by Fr Anil Fernandes of the Canara Communication Centre. During the Mass, prayers were offered for the freedom fighters and martyrs who laid down their lives for the nation. In his homily, Fr Nelson Monis emphasized the significance of both the national celebration and the religious solemnity, urging the faithful to reflect on the values of freedom and faith.

Following the Mass, a flag-hoisting ceremony took place in the ashram’s open grounds. Fr Nelson, the resident priest, hoisted the tricolor, with the residents, students, staff, and priests saluting the national flag in unison. The ashramites, dressed in their best, holding the flags showcased their patriotism with a disciplined parade.

Speaking on the occasion, Fr Nelson remarked, “Ashramites are no less than anyone when it comes to patriotism. They have honoured the national flag with great respect. The ashram is not a place of confinement but a space where true freedom is lived out in truth, justice, and in accordance with the will of God.”

The celebration continued with vibrant and lively performances by the students, including a band display and patriotic dances, which added colour and energy to the event.

The occasion was graced by the presence of Fr JB Crasta, Director of St Anthony Ashram, Fr Gilbert Dsouza, Spiritual Animator, Fr Avinash Pais, Fr Nelson and other distinguished guests, making the day a memorable one for all who attended.