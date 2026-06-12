St Anthony’s Annual Feast: Triduum Concludes with Reflections on the Elderly, Community Service, and the Sacred Heart

Mangaluru: The intense three-day Triduum in preparation for the world-renowned annual feast of St Anthony of Padua reached its spiritual culmination on Friday, June 12, 2026. The three days of Triduum prayers have spiritually prepared the faithful for the grand feast scheduled for Saturday, June 13. Hundreds of devotees gathered at St Anthony Ashram, Jeppu, and Milagres Shrine to participate in the concluding-day prayers, reflecting deeply on the core theme of building Christ-centred families.

The final day of the Triduum began at 6:00 AM at the St Anthony Ashram Chapel, Jeppu, with the Holy Mass and Novena devotion offered by Rev. Fr Praveen Amrith Martis, Administrator of the Ashram. Preaching a touching homily on “The gift of the elderly in the family,” Fr. Martis reminded the congregation that the elderly are never a burden but rather a profound blessing. He emphasised that older generations should be respected and cherished, as they hand down faith, wisdom, and knowledge to the younger generations, bringing abundant blessings to the household.

The main morning Triduum sessions ran from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Jeppu Ashram. The spiritually uplifting session commenced with praise and worship led by Brother Dolphy Lobo and Brother Rony. Following this, Rev. Fr. Boniface Pinto conducted the Adoration of the Most Holy Blessed Sacrament, focusing on the Sacred Heart of Jesus, and offered the Triduum Mass. In his discourse, Fr. Pinto placed a strong emphasis on community and service. He encouraged believers to lead lives of holiness, selfless service, and peace, stressing that true discipleship involves acting with genuine kindness and love toward others in their daily lives.

The evening celebrations shifted to St Anthony’s Shrine, Milagres, where Rev. Fr Boniface Pinto offered the concluding Triduum Holy Mass and Novena devotion, imparting a final spiritual blessing ahead of the grand feast.

The spiritual preparations now give way to the grand Feast Day celebrations on Saturday, June 13, 2026. The schedule for the festive Holy Masses is as follows:

St Anthony Ashram, Jeppu:

6:00 AM: Holy Mass celebrated by Rev. Fr Paul Melwyn D’Souza, Capuchin.

10:30 AM: Holy Mass presided over by Very Rev. Fr John Sequeira, OCD, Provincial of Karnataka Province.

St Anthony’s Shrine / Milagres Church:

8:00 AM: Holy Mass celebrated by Very Rev. Fr Valerian D’Souza, Rector of Rosario Cathedral.

4:30 PM: Special Holy Mass in the Malayalam language.

6:00 PM: Main Solemn Festal Mass presided over by Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of the Diocese of Mangalore.

The management extends a warm and cordial invitation to all devotees to attend the Feast Day celebrations and experience the miraculous blessings of St Anthony.