Woman Reported Missing; Case Registered at Mangaluru Rural Police Station

Mangaluru: Authorities at the Mangaluru Rural Police Station have initiated an investigation following the report of a missing person, Mrs. Vinaya, a 40-year-old resident of Saripalla. The formal complaint was lodged by her husband, Mr. Jagadish, residing in Saripalla, Kulshekar Post, Mangaluru.

According to Mr. Jagadish’s statement, Mrs. Vinaya departed from their residence at approximately 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, May 12, 2026, and has not been seen or heard from since. Despite diligent efforts by family members to ascertain her whereabouts, all attempts to locate her have thus far proven unsuccessful.

In response to the formal complaint, the Mangaluru Rural Police have officially registered a missing person case under Crime No. 54/2026. A comprehensive investigation is now underway to determine the circumstances surrounding Mrs. Vinaya’s disappearance and to facilitate her safe return.

The Mangaluru Rural Police are earnestly appealing to the public for assistance in this matter. Individuals possessing any information, regardless of how minor it may seem, that could aid in locating Mrs. Vinaya are urged to come forward. The designated contact numbers for the Mangaluru Rural Police Station are as follows: 0824-2220535, 9480805330, and 9480802343. Any information provided will be treated with the utmost confidentiality and could prove crucial to the ongoing investigation.