St. Francis Xavier Church, Bejai Celebrates Confraternity Sunday with Joyous Devotion

Mangalore: Confraternity Sunday was observed with profound reverence and joy at St. Francis Xavier Church on Sunday, November 24, 2024. This year, the celebrations coincided with the Solemnity of Jesus Christ, the King of the Universe, adding a significant spiritual dimension to the event.

The day commenced with a solemn Holy Eucharist, presided over by Rev. Fr. Robert Dsouza, the Parish Priest of St. Antony Church, Allipade. In his homily, Fr. Dsouza emphasized the importance of recognizing Christ as our Lord and King, a theme resonating throughout the Church’s teachings. Following the Eucharistic celebration, he led a heartfelt devotion of the Blessed Sacrament, interceding for the intentions of the parish community.

A highlight of the event was the procession of the Blessed Sacrament through the picturesque surroundings of Bejai. The congregation enthusiastically participated, engaging in singing hymns of praise and adoration, creating an atmosphere imbued with faith and unity.

The festivities concluded with the Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament, a solemn moment of reflection and worship. Subsequently, refreshments were served to all attendees, fostering a sense of community and fellowship among parishioners.

Rev. Dr. John Baptist Saldanha, the Parish Priest, along with the parish clergy, actively participated in the celebration. The organizational efforts were spearheaded by Mr. Ashok Pinto, Vice President; Mrs. Avitha Pinto, Secretary; and Mr. Godwin Pinto, Convener of 21 Commissions, along with various leaders and members of the Parish Pastoral Council, ward leaders, and representatives from different commissions and associations including the SFX choir, ICYM, YCS, and Altar Servers. Their diligent planning and coordination ensured a seamless and enjoyable celebration for all who attended.

Confraternity Sunday at St. Francis Xavier Church not only reinforced the bonds within the parish community but also celebrated the central tenet of Christ’s kingship in the lives of the faithful.